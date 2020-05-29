In a sure sign that things are getting back to normal, road work is becoming an increasingly common sight across the region.
In fact, the morning and evening commute home from work has been increasingly delayed by road construction projects in recent weeks. But that’s OK. Seeing West Virginia Department of Highways and Virginia Department of Transportation crews working along area roadways is another indicator of a return to normalcy.
In fact, we can expect to see additional paving and road construction projects getting underway across the region in the weeks ahead, particularly now that the warm weather is here to stay.
In West Virginia, bids were recently awarded for more than three dozen road construction and paving projects across the state, worth more than $125 million combined.
Those contracts also include bridge replacement projects for Mercer and McDowell counties.
Three of the larger projects include:
• A $2,148,121.70 contract has been awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc. of St. Albans to replace the Brick Street Bridge in Princeton.
• Installation of a traffic signal along W.Va. Route 104 at Locust Street in Princeton.
• Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along U.S. 52 in Brushfork from state Route 123 to U.S. Route 19
• In McDowell County, a $622,044.39 contract has been awarded to Jim Construction, Inc. of Charleston to replace the Newhall Bridge along state Route 16.
• In Monroe County, a $598,080 contract was awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar to resurface two miles of road along W.Va. Route 3 from U.S. 219 to Keenan Road.
With a new season of road construction just getting started, motorists are reminded to exercise both patience and caution. This includes allowing extra time to and from your destination, particularly if you are traveling in the vicinity of a road construction project.
Please slow down when driving through construction zones and exercise safe driving practices this spring and summer.
