As a general rule, journalists do not normally cover church services for the purpose of writing a story.
Perhaps that isn’t a good rule to follow, because sometimes a powerful sermon can also make for a compelling story.
A good pastor also will sometimes deliver a sermon that is topical, taking a look a look at the word of God in the context of current events.
Still, as a basic rule, if you see a journalist sitting in the pew next to you in a house of worship, odds are he or she is simply attending as a private citizen — and not a journalist.
Of course, all rules are made to be broken, and I broke the aforementioned rule very early in my career.
It wasn’t a choice of my own.
Years ago, I was a beat reporter answering to a different team of editors, and someone decided it would be a great idea to send me to church.
OK.
So that someone is still here today, but I won’t pick on my friend and co-worker Samantha Perry on this particular day.
Back then I was young, naive and woefully unprepared for the atypical assignment ahead.
It wasn’t that I was spiritually lacking. I went to a Catholic church on a semi-regular basis with family members, and I used to watch a lot of TV preachers back in the day, including a few that later on got caught up in scandals.
Still they were good preachers with great messages of faith, even if they didn’t always practice what they preached on TV. But that didn’t mean their message didn’t resonate with believers.
Anyhow, as a rookie reporter at the time not that far removed from journalism school, I was tasked with doing a story on a traveling preacher visiting McDowell County who promised a miracle for all who attended his tent revival.
What could possibly go wrong?
I don’t remember the church denomination or anything like that — this was years ago — but I do remember the promised miracle.
If you had a filling in your tooth, the traveling preacher promised he would turn it to gold.
Hundreds were attending the revival nightly, with many calling the newsroom to declare miracles were being performed.
Sadly, this was enough of a hook for my editors at the time to send me down the proverbial rabbit hole.
As fate would have it, I also had two tooth fillings at the time, which made me the perfect guinea pig for the assignment gone awry.
It was later in the evening, if I remember correctly, and I found myself driving down U.S. Route 52 to McDowell County.
Once I finally reached my destination, I made the rookie mistake of letting some of those in attendance know that I was reporter there to cover the event.
If a miracle was going to occur in McDowell County on this particular night, I would be there to document it.
That was mistake number one.
At the time, most of the past church services I attended were of the Catholic church.
This particular service was quite different, and certainly lively.
Soon more than half of those in attendance were on the ground rolling and shaking, and something caught hold of me as well. Suddenly, at the urging of the preacher, I was instructed to come onto the small stage area.
That was mistake number two.
Normally I would ignore such a command, but on this particular night, it was like I was suddenly in a trance.
Then, seemingly without even a proper realization of what was happening, I was on the stage and the preacher was shoving a flashlight, of all things, down my mouth.
That was mistake number three.
Never let anyone — unless they are a dentist — shove a flashlight down your mouth.
A miracle had occurred, the preacher then proclaimed. My fillings had turned to gold.
Wow. I suddenly had gold in my mouth. It was a miracle, or at least I so assumed.
Soon I was on the road back to Mercer County, once again in control of my senses and sporting two brand-new gold fillings.
I was eager to share the news, but not everyone at the office was convinced. So the story was not yet official.
The following Monday, Samantha sent me to a local dentist — not for another filling — but instead an inspection of my newly minted gold fillings.
The dentist didn’t have good news.
It seems that my two fillings were not made of gold, after all. In fact, nothing had changed.
They were just normal tooth fillings.
Well gosh. They looked golden to me when I looked at them in the mirror.
Perhaps I was overtaken by the power of persuasion.
In today’s crazy world — where headlines we never dreamed of reading years ago are now the new normal (UFOs, pandemics, stay-at-home orders, etc.) — there is seemingly a constant back-and-forth struggle between faith and science.
On that fateful night in McDowell County so many years ago, science may have won out over faith. Or maybe not?
It was true that my two tooth fillings didn’t turn to gold. But a golden filling also isn’t a prerequisite to faith.
If folks were inspired to be better Christians on that particular night courtesy of this tent revival, that was all that really mattered.
Mission accomplished. Gold was never necessary.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
