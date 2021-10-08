Barring any last-minute surprises, the long-delayed Beaver-Graham game will finally be played tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
COVID-19 numbers are lower today than they were in late August when Beaver-Graham was originally supposed to have been played, but community transmission of the virus is still ongoing. We aren’t out of the woods yet by any stretch of the imagination. So everyone who plans on going to the game tonight needs to mask up, and practice social distancing. It is important to remember that the mask mandate issued by the Mercer County Board of Health is still in effect through Oct. 22 and also applies to large outdoor gatherings.
Beaver-Graham obviously meets the definition of a large, outdoor gathering. So just mask up and don’t complain about it.
We aren’t expecting 10,000 people at Mitchell Stadium tonight since Beaver-Graham is being played this year in the middle of the season as opposed to kicking off the season. Still it will be a large crowd. Plus many alumni and former residents of the region will be returning home for tonight’s game.
“We’re just asking people to be smart,” Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said. “Wear your masks and try to social distance as much as you possibly can. That’s the best you can ask for. It’s hard to imagine a Bluefield-Graham game with any room left in the bleachers.”
Furthermore, if you don’t feel good today, please stay at home. Don’t attend the game if you are sick.
“It doesn’t have to be COVID,” Topping said. “It can be anything. You don’t need to be spreading germs to other people.”
Tonight’s game will once again be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series.
Although Beaver-Graham isn’t kicking off the season this year, it should still be a good game. The G-Men are coming in to tonight’s contest undefeated with a 4-0 record. Bluefield, on the other hand, has only been able to play one game so far this season due to COVID-19 disruptions.
So tonight’s big game is important for both teams.
Nothing is guaranteed in the age of COVID, but it is our hope that the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men can finally play tonight.
If you are coming out to Mitchell Stadium tonight, please put safety first, but try to have fun too.
