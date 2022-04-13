What a wonderful blessing this year to observe the Easter season without mask mandates and other virus restrictions from the federal government and our local state governors.
I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly starting to enjoy walking around in public again without a mask on. I still try to practice social distancing whenever it is possible, although few others in our region are doing the same. Social distancing is one of the best tools to avoid COVID-19 exposure — assuming that there is anyone left who hasn’t already had the Omicron strain. I’m still hearing a lot of people coughing out there, and it does take a while for that cough to go away.
Masks were never popular here in the deep south counties, and are even more difficult to wear now that it is warmer outside. With the warmer weather also comes allergy season. And mask wearing is even more difficult for those of us who deal with frequent allergies.
It should be noted that while freedom has returned to West Virginia and Virginia, states like New York and California are still restricting what you can and can’t do. With hope we will never see a return to such onerous restrictions again in the Mountain State or the Commonwealth.
Of course, with each passing day, we keep hearing stories about new variants emerging, which is disconcerting.
•••
The Holy Week, and Easter Sunday in particular, is always a big week for church attendance. But congregations across the country saw their numbers drop during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Some churches even closed their doors for long periods of time in 2020 and even 2021.
I always wondered why large big box department stores were allowed to operate as normal with maskless crowds inside during the pandemic, while churches were ordered to reduce their attendance numbers. Furthermore, smaller stores were ordered to close altogether while the larger department stores were allowed to remain open.
This particular virus mitigation strategy never made any sense to me.
As someone who has watched far too many virtual pandemic briefings over the last two years and four months, I will admit that I’ve been troubled by some of the things our current and past governors have said.
For example, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s proclamation early into the pandemic that restricted songs, or the act of singing in church, appeared to be a step too far.
The stay at home orders of 2020 were new for all of us, but few people actually abided by them. Particularly considering that the larger shopping center stores were still open. Stay at home or go shopping? The answer was easy for some, particularly those individuals who weren’t worried about COVID-19 and never bothered wearing a mask.
Justice is still holding virtual pandemic briefings twice a week, and is still sounding the alarm at each briefing about new variants. It should be noted that this is a rarity among Republican governors.
So far new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican, hasn’t held a single virtual pandemic briefing, and that’s perfectly fine with me. Youngkin is doing the correct thing. He is issuing press releases, along with statements on social media, as they are needed in reference to COVID and the pandemic in general.
That isn’t to say that Youngkin won’t eventually be forced to do a virtual pandemic briefing at some point in the future, particularly if another significant surge were to occur, but for now there is simply no need for such an event.
While there is still reason to worry about the Omicron sub-variant, also known as B.A.2 — which is apparently well on its way to becoming the new dominant strain here in the U.S. — most aren’t expecting a repeat of the more difficult winter surge the region experienced in late 2021 and earlier this year.
But for now, it is simply a matter of wait and see. We are either approaching the end of the pandemic, or are on the verge of another surge — depending upon who you listen to and who you ask.
I’m just happy that freedom has returned this spring — at least to a certain extent — to the great states of West Virginia and Virginia.
Pandemic fatigue is real. Let’s hope that we are, in fact, nearing the end of this long and painful period in world history.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s Managing Editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
