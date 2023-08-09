Now that we are in the final stretch of summer, an obvious question begs to be asked.
Have you been on vacation yet?
Well I guess it defends upon how you define the word vacation. A week off from work or a week out of town at a pricey tourist destination?
A few weeks ago a local radio show host made a compelling argument for vacationing close to home.
In fact, he gave a detailed list of everything one could enjoy within a single day in both the cities of Bluefield and Princeton. I would have taken notes — as he offered a number of worthwhile suggestions — but I was driving. And taking notes with pen and paper while driving, of course, isn’t a good idea. So I simply listened.
It is now August, so if you haven’t taken a vacation or even a staycation yet, now is the time to start thinking about one.
I’m embarrassed to admit that the voice on the radio mentioned a couple of local places to visit and or eat at that I’ve never been to before. I’m not even sure where one or two of these places are located.
We have a museum in Bluefield? Well, apparently we do.
I saw a sign in the downtown area a few days ago pointing to what it said was a museum. So I will need to check that out.
Then the radio show host made another surprising proclamation. If I was listening correctly, he said he’s never been to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Here in the mountains, Myrtle Beach has long been a popular summer destination for locals.
It has been years since I’ve been to Myrtle Beach, and I have no immediate plans to return. But it is a good vacation spot for folks who are hoping to take a medium-to-long-drive out of town.
Going to the beach is OK, but after a while, there is only so much you can do along a coastal shoreline.
Honestly, I probably had the most fun off of the sand, exploring all of the beach shops, restaurants and vintage arcades. I wonder if that giant beach-side arcade is still open at Myrtle Beach?
Also, when you are at the beach, don’t expect to see a Walmart, Lowe’s or Target within walking distance. It’s a different experience with a different feel.
It is also best to avoid the beach during spring break, as the young folks can sometimes be quite disruptive. I remember years ago spending a night at Panama Beach in Florida with my family.
Now don’t get me wrong, I love Florida — it’s a tremendous state — but the spring break kids on this particular weekend were absolutely wild, and they made the whole experience quite miserable. The following morning we made a quick retreat from the town.
Sure I was a little crazy at times in college too, but nothing like that. These kids acted like they were not in control of their senses.
So avoid the beach during spring break if you can.
I’m also interested in checking out some of the local — very close to home — destinations that were mentioned on the radio a few weeks ago.
The radio voice, of course, talked about Mercer Street, and I concede I’m going to have to check out some of the new shops the next time I get a day off from work during the middle of the week. I have noticed that some of the smaller downtown shops are closed on weekends.
I also need to check out the new museums in the grassroots district of Princeton, and the museum in Bluefield — if I can figure out where it is.
We aren’t talking about a staycation or anything like that. Instead it is simply a case of exploring new options in our own backyard.
These are small, locally owned shops and restaurants that some in our region have yet to experience, including this writer.
These small businesses need our support too.
While it is easy to fall into the routine of buying everything we need at a big box store, it is also critical that we support small, locally-owned stores as well.
In the days ahead, I’ll be searching out some of the suggestions offered by the radio show host.
Myrtle Beach, meanwhile, is most likely a no go for me this summer.
Inflation is still too high, and the last I heard, rates for hotels and motels at popular tourist sites are still a bit abnormal right now. Gas prices are once again taking off at the pump too.
Simply put, prices are still too high right now.
So the economy is still challenging, despite what you might be hearing from others and our friends in Washington.
That makes local attractions more appealing, and is another reason why we should search them out and support them whenever it is possible.
Others will certainly still travel to the beach and other out-of-town destinations, and that’s fine.
But there is also no reason why we shouldn’t explore the closer-to-home, less traveled path, as well.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.