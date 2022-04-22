We were in a long line of traffic creeping over the mountain that separates Giles County from Montgomery County.
Aunt Ebb was driving, which made me feel good because she was always calm and confident, especially on those roads with plenty of kiss-your-butt curves.
In the middle of one of those curves, two tractor-trailers, one from each direction, sideswiped each other. No big accident but it tied up traffic for an hour or so.
What was a cumbersome drive to Roanoke anyway was made even longer and more tiring. With only two lanes to accommodate all vehicles, it didn’t take much to back up traffic.
My kids have always known easy mobility, just jumping into a car and making a smooth and quick trip to Roanoke, four-lane all the way, no two-lane, curvy roads crossing mountains.
It is easy for all of us who experienced those trips to kind of forget about them, maybe failing to make sure our kids appreciate the convenience of a nice highway system. Before Rt. 460 was four-laned and I-77 finished, almost any trip out of the mountains was not a short or easy one.
I was reminded of all of this recently while reading a book my daughter gave me titled “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America.”
The woman, Annie Wilkins, made her unlikely journey in the early 1950s, before the interstate highway system was started by Pres. Dwight Eisenhower.
As I read about her ride, it of course reminded me of the way it once was here, with the two-lane roads providing life to small communities, a life drained away for many when four-lanes were built and bypassed these slices of Americana.
Many aspects of the book are great, including the bond between humans and animals, and between the animals themselves. It reminded me of just how crucial animals have been for human survival, which is why they are so revered in the Bible.
However, the most striking thing for me was the similarities between Annie Wilkins and Aunt Ebb, which my daughter saw as well and it prompted her to give me the book.
I could imagine Aunt Ebb doing the same thing, fulfilling a lifelong wish to go to California, even if a horse was the only way she could afford to get there.
Fortunately, Aunt Ebb had a large extended caring family, but Annie Wilkins did not.
But both were fiercely independent and had a determination and “I don’t care what anybody thinks” attitude that did not hinder their dreams.
Aunt Ebb was the first woman I knew of who bought a motorcycle, for example, and handled it as well as any man.
She always seemed so fearless, and if she were afraid of anything I never saw it.
And she loved to travel.
Back in those days, postcards were big things as most people did not travel all that much so Aunt Ebb and others would send postcards back home from about everywhere – restaurants, hotels, attractions.
The short notes Aunt Ebb wrote on the postcards revealed a true joy in the adventure.
Like Annie Wilkins, Aunt Ebb was not shy, and did not hesitate to talk to strangers or ask for a favor if needed, and accept the kindness of strangers because they were kind themselves.
It is the simple Golden Rule. You treat others as you wish to be treated.
The two women lived in a simpler time in America, when the country was more generally defined by the simplicity of small-town life, a greater affinity to appreciate nature, and each other, and a work ethic borne of necessity.
Aunt Ebb and Annie Wilkins also shared a spirit of positivity and light in the face of adversity.
That may define each of them the best.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
