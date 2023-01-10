Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Minority Leader for several years who had the support of 90 percent of the House Republicans, was elected Speaker of the House in the early minutes of last Saturday. But it was a long, tedious battle that lasted four days, as a group of 20 Republicans opposed his election in order to gain concessions.
After the 14th vote failed late Friday night, Patrick McHenry, R-NC, moved to adjourn the House until Monday. Other Republicans, however, changed their minds during the vote, and managed to defeat the adjournment motion. That meant that the voting for Speaker must continue, and the 15th vote was then taken. Enough of the 20 Republicans that had opposed McCarthy did what was needed for him to finally win.
Then, the gavel was passed, and the new Speaker swore in the newly elected House members.
What was it about McCarthy with which those 20 Republicans so strongly disagreed? He was called a “RINO,” and said to have not stood up for Republican principles. He went along with the Democrat majority, and other similar things, they charged.
And the group was determined to oppose his election unless and until he agreed to certain concessions, which he finally did.
After the election McCarthy addressed the House. “As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. My responsibility — our responsibility — is to our country.”
McCarthy revealed some of his priorities for the 118th session of Congress, promising to “address America’s long-term challenges: the debt and the Chinese Communist Party. Congress must speak with one voice on both of these issues,” he said.
McCarthy said he is set on building a “nation that is safe,” a “future that is built on freedom,” and to construct a “government that is accountable where Americans get the answers they want, need, and deserve.”
“Our system is built on checks and balances. It’s time for us to be the check and provide some balance to the President’s policies,” he added. “There is nothing more important than making it possible for American families to live and enjoy the lives they deserve.”
He believes it is necessary to “stop wasteful Washington spending to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, and housing and stop the rising national debt.”
“We pledge to cut the regulatory burden, lower energy costs for families, and create good-paying jobs for workers by unleashing reliable, abundant American-made energy,” McCarthy said. “Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents. Because the government should be here to help you, not go after you.”
In closing, McCarthy said: “Our nation is worth fighting for. Our rights are worth fighting for. Our dreams are worth fighting for. Our future is worth fighting for.”
Republicans also have said they will return the operation of the House to its previous fashion that existed before former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, began her iron-fisted rule that removed much of the ability for members to participate that the House had been known and celebrated for, and replaced by Pelosi’s heavy hand.
Among the topics the Republican-led House will explore are a couple that are just common sense in a body that is supposed to work for the people it serves: Single Subject Bills, and 72 hours to read a bill.
A good example of what these measures will prevent is the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, or more appropriately, the “ominous” spending bill. This bill contained several separate subjects, was 4,155 pages long, spent a ridiculous amount of taxpayer’s money, and was put to a vote before it could be adequately studied by those voting on it. As former Speaker Pelosi famously said, you have to pass it to find out what is in it. That is not what America is about.
One of these many subjects provides about $3 million for the Pollinator-Friendly Practices on Roadsides and Highway Rights-of-Way Program, for “activities to benefit pollinators on roadsides and highway rights-of-ways” like planting certain types of flora or implementing certain mowing strategies.
Another one provides that “not less than” $575 million “should be made available for family planning/reproductive health, including in areas where population growth threatens biodiversity or endangered species.”
And, the “ominous” bill allocates $1.56 billion to Customs and Border Protection for “border management requirements” and $339.6 million to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “non-detention border management requirements.” But these funds are prohibited from being used to “acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities” unless they’re for improving processing, not securing the border.
Some other beneficial topics are a “Church” style committee that allows the House to look into the weaponization of organizations like the FBI against the American people, a Texas border plan, ending COVID mandates and funding, a budget that stops an increase in the debt ceiling and holds the Senate accountable, and a vote on term limits.
The Republicans have identified quite a few areas needing repair or attention that have been ignored, or subverted, by the Biden administration.
Now they have to appropriately address and fix them, and Democrats will hopefully understand their importance, and support them.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
