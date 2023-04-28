The Volkswagen bus apparently is back, or at least will be next year.
Such a development may be of little interest to most people, but when I saw a photo of one, the memories swamped me, going back to a time when I was a kid and spent a lot of time riding in a Volkswagen bus.
That’s because Aunt Ebb, who had nieces and nephews to haul around, decided the most efficient and economical way to do it was with the iconic bus, which really looked like a mini-bus, with plenty of seating and windows all around. Ironically, it also became a symbol of the “hippie” culture at the time as a favorite mode of transportation.
Aunt Ebb’s bus was red on the bottom and white on top, a real beauty, and, oh my gosh, she loved it.
I think the first trip I took in it was to go to Virginia Beach to see my Aunt O’Bee, who later moved to Oakvale and was mayor there for a long time because, I think, people were afraid to run against her.
She once was told by the state she could not receive a grant because a previous one still had 9 cents of unspent funds in it and that money had to be spent before the town could get another one.
Well, Aunt O’Bee called the press, marched to a hardware store in Princeton and bought one big nail with that 9 cents. The story, which ran in the Telegraph, made national news if I remember correctly.
But anyway, back to Aunt Ebb’s bus.
We all loved the trip to Virginia Beach and, for me, it was exciting because it was the first time I saw the ocean. Nothing quite like it.
That trip was the beginning of many trips in her bus, mostly camping on Indian Creek in Monroe County or going to drive-in movies.
We all learned, though, that to ride in her bus we had to obey the rules, and the biggest rule was to keep it clean. Aunt Ebb was very particular and kept everything she owned clean and neat all of the time, and that bus was her pride and joy.
I saw her almost lose her temper one day to the point I thought she was going to cuss when someone, thankfully not me, tracked mud in her bus, which she had just cleaned.
We also knew to keep our conversations to a reasonable decibel level. She would pull over quickly and threaten to put us out if we got too loud or the least bit unruly.
That thing was, though, she really would have put us out, and we knew it.
Mercifully, she was a bit more lenient on cleanliness when we went to drive-in movies, as long as we picked up all the popcorn we inevitably dropped. Of course, we knew better than to spill a drink.
Ever wonder why kids back then were generally so more thoughtful and obedient than they are now?
Well, we had no choice because we knew we were responsible for our actions and would have to pay the consequences.
Almost every time we went to drive-ins westerns were showing, which, of course, was because Aunt Ebb loved them. She constantly read Zane Gray books and often talked about how much she would have wanted to be a cowboy.
No, she never said “cowgirl” because she could handle a six-shooter as well as any man, and she was not afraid to use it.
I think I have mentioned this before, but one movie we saw at a drive-in stands out.
It was “The Last Sunset” with Kirk Douglas and Rock Hudson and played at the old Twilight Drive-in in Princeton where, I believe, the Grand Furniture store now stands. I was just a kid so my memory may be sketchy on that.
Douglas was, rather uncharacteristically, the “bad guy,” and it boiled down to a gunfight between him and Hudson, with, or course, a woman involved they both loved.
Douglas liked to position himself to have the sun in the eyes of whomever he was drawing on, but in this gunfight, he basically lost intentionally.
He was faster and he knew it, but did not even load his .45, if I recall.
So the bad guy ended up being the good guy at heart, as well as a metaphor, I suppose, on the sun setting on the gunfighting era of the Old West.
Aunt Ebb was very moved and was drawn more to the nobility of the Douglas character, a redemption for a man of action who had not led much of a law-abiding life.
I think I saw a tear in her eye.
I wonder if she were alive today if she would want one of the new buses. Well, probably not, because it only comes in an electric version.
Aunt Ebb loved internal combustion engines.
And she could fix them.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
