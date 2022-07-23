In my senior year of college, I was required to do a year long research paper for my capstone project.
I was a communications major with a criminal justice minor, and my major was the one requiring the capstone. The project was also broken up between two classes, one in the fall and one in the spring.
The fall class was used for the secondary research, meaning gathering research that had been done by other people on the same topic, while the spring class was used for primary research on the project. Primary research is research done by yourself.
The requirement for the project was that the topic had to be someway involved in entertainment media.
For my project, I chose to research how violent media, specifically television and movies, effects behavior. The main things I was trying to find a correlation between were violent media and aggression.
I collected several sources to agree and disagree with my topic in order to explore all sides.
I found this topic was very interesting because the majority of research supported the correlation between the media and aggression.
I honestly did expect this outcome in the back of my mind because television and movies today have high amounts of violence in all genres and ratings. Whether it be for children or adults, there is some kind of violence.
Violence can be defined as physical violence like fighting and killing, and it can also be emotional and verbal abuse.
I also found that violence is very prevalent in children’s shows.
One of the research articles that I studied did a test on children by showing a few young children between ages of eight and 10 a show with a fight scene and a separate set of kids the same age a regular scene that did not include violence.
After that, the kids were asked to play a game of field hockey together, and both groups were mixed together on teams. They asked people with no knowledge of the experiment to rate which children showed more aggression during the game.
The ratings showed that the children shown the fight clip played more aggressively during the game, meaning they were more likely to hit or tackle other kids.
I though this was really interesting because it seemed the clip showed immediate results of aggression rather than a progression of it over time and more exposure.
In my research, I did in-depth interviews with five subjects as it was just a pilot test, meaning it is just a start and cannot be applied to mass groups of people.
The most interesting things that I found was a connection of the female subject I talked to staying in a abusive relationship, and they said they felt that the media they watched allowed them to think that the abuse was just part of a normal relationship.
I felt like this was my most important find because of how prevalent domestic abuse is today.
I know people who have had boyfriends and significant others who have hit them, belittled them, and emotionally abused them, and the majority of the time they would stay with those people.
I was always so confused why they would let them treat them like that.
After doing this project though, I just wondered if they watched the same kind of entertainment media that my subject did.
Some of the things they talked about watching were the shows Euphoria and You and both of these go into detail about abuse and stalking.
These shows are also some of the highest streamed shows that are available today.
Now, this is not me saying that these shows and show like this are bad for people to watch, I just think we should start teaching more people about what domestic abuse looks like and what we can do to prevent it.
I also think that by doing this project, I was shown the importance of not exposing children to extreme violence through media. I know this is a hard task with the access people have to that type of content today, but I think it is worth working to avoid.
What do you all think? Does media make children more aggressive, does it glorify domestic abuse?
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
