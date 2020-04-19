A shadow on the sidewalk reads “City of Bluefield.” The message is created by 3:30 p.m. sunlight spilling through the railing on the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge.
Spanning the Norfolk Southern railyard in Bluefield, I watched construction of the bridge some five years ago when it was built with an arch to handle double-decker intermodal cars.
When the steel beams were set in place it drew quite a crowd. I recall watching the action from behind the gas station with Senior Reporter Greg Jordan and legendary Bluefield Photographer the late Mel Grubb.
Mel was known for documenting the history of the city and the region.
My favorite stories of his involved the construction of the East River Mountain Tunnel. He was there through the long haul and, perhaps most importantly, he was there when the final breakthrough was made to join the West Virginia and Virginia sides of the tunnel.
The breakthrough didn’t go quite as planned, but history was made nonetheless. And Mel was there to cover it with film and an old-school camera.
It’s now a story of yesterday encased in a forever nook in the Grubb Photo archives.
•••
Photographer Jess Nuzzo joins me on the bridge. We are in the downtown Thursday afternoon to document the railroad’s Sound the Horn event to honor transportation and essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.
This event, too, didn’t go quite as planned, but it came together in the end.
I realize that, until this day, I have never walked onto the bridge. Heavy black fencing protects pedestrians from a fall but in the center, at the arches, are cutout letters that spell “City of Bluefield.”
I photograph the yard through the letters, all the while appreciating the artistic effect. Then, Jess and I see the shadow on the sidewalk.
We wonder why none of us have noticed it before.
•••
There is much in the city and region’s history that still remains cloaked in shadow.
I am sure there are people out there who know the stories, and documents that tell the tales, but fate has not yet put me in a place to ferret out the details.
I want to know more about Vito’s Alley, the Drake Hotel, behind-the-scenes action at The Matz and Bluefield’s most well-known lady of the evening, Big Red.
Archives are filled with bright and shiny moments, but underbellies can illuminate the full picture and make history much more complete.
I want to to know more than biographies of city leaders and regional lawmakers. Instead, please tell me who was carousing at Cinder Bottom and where the best speakeasies were located during Prohibition.
•••
I learned much history of the region at my grandfather’s knee. He was a lifelong resident of the coalfields, a proud miner and a natural born storyteller.
As youngsters, he would regale us with stories of mules in the mines and blasting coal seams with dynamite. An inch-long scar on his leg spanning ankle to knee was the visual reminder of the perils of a roof fall.
When I grew into my teenage years the stories changed just a bit. I was the lone kid still in the house and, while Mom and Grandma were shopping, he taught me how to shoot craps at the kitchen table.
While rolling dice for pennies and match sticks, Grandpa began to mention some of the seedier sides of the region. There were not many details — just names and places. But they were uttered with a look that told me this is where the real story could be found.
•••
I think Grandpa somehow knew I would follow in his footsteps as a storyteller.
Journalism isn’t about spinning yarns, but it is about getting truth — the whole truth — out there.
And, I believe, that’s what Grandpa wanted.
Our region, our culture, wasn’t molded solely by the rich and powerful. It was created by men and women of all walks of life.
I hope, one day, those stories will come out of the shadows, and I will have the opportunity to tell them.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
