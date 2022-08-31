The current push by city officials in Bluefield to develop the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor near Exit 1 is both welcomed and necessary. Now that site preparation work is underway for a large-scale manufacturing plant that will create several hundred new jobs for the region, officials are proactively looking at additional sites for development.
Site preparation work is almost complete off Exit 1 for the Omnis Building Technologies facility, a 135,000-square foot plant that will manufacture pre-designed homes. It will be located near the existing Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard.
City officials hope Omnis Building Technologies will be the first of several economic development projects near Exit 1, and they are now actively soliciting engineering and architectural professionals to help evaluate three additional sites for development. A legal advertisement seeking the professional services appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on August. 18.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic development director and executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said the engineers and architects will evaluate three more sites at Exit 1 to see which would be best suited for economic development.
Preparing more sites in the Exit 1 area will help attract more enterprises looking for new locations, according to Spencer. He points to Omnis as an example of the sort of businesses that could be established along Exit 1 and John Nash Boulevard.
“We’re working on attracting similar projects of similar potential, and we need to have space for them,” Spencer said.
In anticipation of additional growth, natural gas infrastructure also is being extended to the area. A $6 million project was recently announced that will extend natural gas from John Nash Boulevard all the way to the Cumberland Industrial Park.
We don’t know yet if the city has any potential prospects, but you can’t attract additional businesses and industries to the area if you don’t have sites ready for economic development. And those areas must have all of the necessary infrastructure in place, including water, sewer, natural gas and broadband.
Once Omnis Building Technologies is up and running, it is likely that additional businesses will follow.
So this is a proactive and necessary move by the city to plan and prepare for additional growth at Exit 1.
