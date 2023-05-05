The technique was a rather simple one, but certainly not for the faint of heart.
In fact, I am quite sure the average, normal person would not even think about learning how to do this, much less actually performing the task. I learned how to do it, in theory, but I never had the opportunity to try it, which was probably for the best.
All you need is a long pole and a piece of thin rope tied to the end, dropping down at least a few feet. At the end of the rope, a hangman’s noose is readied.
When you have that in place you test it by lowering the noose around something and give it a jerk upwards. It should tighten around whatever it is you, well, lassoed.
My Uncle Warner showed me the technique, but I am not sure if I had had the opportunity to try it out I would have done so.
After all, this is how he caught rattlesnakes, which begs the question of why anyone would even do that.
Yep, they are good to eat. I have done that after killing one. I was raised with the hunting moral code, if you kill it and it’s edible then you eat it. But catching one?
My friend Randolph Honaker was talking about Uncle Warner recently and he learned how to catch a rattlesnake as well, although he did not take it up as a hobby like Uncle Warner did.
Yes, it was basically a hobby and he had no fear whatsoever.
I went rattlesnake hunting with him a few times but, mercifully, we never found one.
When he did catch one, he had a glass cage to put it in and took great pleasure in showing it to visitors to his little cabin way back at the foot of East River Mountain.
He knew how to get the snake to strike the glass, and that made people, including me, jump back a few feet.
I am not quite sure what he ended up doing with many of those snakes, but he did pull the fangs from a few, and even had a pet rattlesnake that lived in his cabin.
My cousins and I would spend the night with him sometimes and, no, we did not sleep all that well wondering if the snake would slither into our sleeping bags.
Aunt Ebb made home movies of him walking around outside the cabin with the snake around his neck, hoping he could sneak up and put it around someone else’s neck.
We were all visiting him one Sunday after church and he managed to put that snake around my mother’s neck after a plan to distract her worked.
Good gosh.
I have never heard anyone scream that loud and I had no clue my mother could run that fast.
Sadly, his cabin was in a cow pasture and she almost fell down after slipping on a cow patty, which made her even angrier.
As gentle a woman as she was, I think she would have hit her brother hard if Aunt Ebb hadn’t stopped her. As far as I know, she never visited him at that cabin again.
Uncle Warner laughed about the incident for years, always telling the story to visitors, and he had a lot of them, not only to see the snakes but also to hear his mountain tales.
A small, wiry man with a full white mustache and a railroad engineer’s hat, he would sit on his favorite stump, roll a cigarette with Bugle tobacco with his nicotine stained fingers, take a swig or two of the home brew he made, and the tall tales spilled out.
I wish I would have had the foresight to record those stories, or at least write them down.
However, several stories he loved to tell were true, including the one about my mother.
Another true story was an incident with his pet snake.
Although the snake was defanged, Uncle Warner apparently didn’t realize some poison was still produced, in the roof of the snake’s mouth, I guess.
One day he had the snake wrapped around his arm and the snake bit, well, nibbled, on an open sore he had.
His arm swelled and he was in a lot of pain but refused to go to the doctor. I am not sure he ever went to see a doctor in his life.
Thankfully, he recovered and was a bit more careful.
As Randolph said, Uncle Warner was a true mountain man.
They just don’t make them like that any more.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph.Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
