All I had was one small window fan, which is all I thought I would need.
But as we all know, expectations can be quickly squashed by reality, and then we are forced to adjust.
The problem was, in order to adjust to the oppressive heat and humidity I needed an air-conditioner, which I could not afford.
For those of us who grew up in the mountains, that sort of heat is rarely a problem. I think we had a fan when I was growing up, but didn’t need it most of the time.
Regardless of the heat of the day the nights always cooled off and open windows provided the air conditioning. They don’t call Bluefield “Nature’ s Air-Conditioned City” for nothing.
This wasn’t Bluefield, though, and there was not a mountain in sight. Everything was flat.
No, this was Charleston, S.C. in early May, and I was just starting to get a taste of what heat and humidity could feel like.
That small fan, only about 12 inches tall, was almost totally useless that first night of sweltering heat and humidity.
I was on the bed, drenched with sweat, just trying to breathe, hoping and praying for a thunderstorm. I really was not sure if I would survive. And that was just the beginning of actually looking forward every day of going to work or to a mall because they were air-conditioned.
That experience was one of many in my life to help me appreciate the mountains.
I lived in South Carolina, first Charleston then Columbia, for about 11 years. When I drove up Hillbilly Highway (I-77) to visit this area I always looked forward to one particular section of I-77 north of Charlotte.
I don’t remember the exit number, but it’s the first time along the drive I would see the mountains ahead, majestically rising from the earth, beacons of comfort and familiarity.
Of course, it’s a matter of what we are accustomed to. I have known people who were raised in the city and were a bit intimidated by mountains, but saw city lights and felt at home again.
But I simply cannot imagine ever getting accustomed to such heat and humidity. I certainly did not during that 11 years.
It was overpowering and it began around the middle of April, picked up steam in May and lasted into October.
Not only that, the mosquitoes were everywhere.
Well, almost everywhere, and this was one of the many things I loved about living close to the ocean.
A nice, cooler sea breeze always seemed to hit you when on the beach. Not many mosquitoes either.
The beach provided a peaceful, beautiful respite, just as the mountains do.
With the vastness of the horizon, the steady waves cascading ashore, a permanent rhythm was found.
It always reminded me of walking through the mountains with the smells and sounds and beauty, giving me solitude and peace and reminding me of things beyond this existence we may not comprehend but we can internalize, and capture hope and a sense of well-being.
Seeing a thunderstorm on the ocean showcased nature’s power and provided a spectacular natural fireworks show impossible to duplicate with anything manmade.
Just like in the mountains, nature’s power can also be destructive and alarming. We can’t control it, and that power demands respect.
I survived that first summer in downtown Charleston and several more, eventually moving into an apartment that actually had air conditioning. Believe me, I appreciated it.
Despite the heat and humidity, Charleston remains one of my favorite places to visit and I am sure I will return for a visit soon.
But even after a short visit there, seeing those mountains on the return trip never fails to give me a sense of belonging.
I know. It’s not the place, it’s the person. We are highly adaptable and as the saying goes, a miserable person will be miserable anywhere and a happy person will be happy about anywhere.
But overall, I’ll take the mountains.
Because it’s home.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.