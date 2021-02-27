What good is a normal day? Not a day, now, where you end up in Disney World or a day when you have a root canal. Those kinds of days, the Alpha and Omega ones, best and worst are out of the ordinary. No doubt our nervous systems, usually on overdrive for those types of occasions, would be overloaded if we had an overabundance of such times.
Normal days are not much good for newspapers or television news or radio broadcasts. Hopefully, the answer why is fairly clear. Most journalists, either print or broadcast, will tell you that “bad news” sells.
For example, If Aunt Bertha drove her car to the grocery store and back with no trouble, never got a traffic ticket, did not run a stop sign or go through a signal or fail to stop at a railroad crossing, nobody would notice. On the other hand, if golfing great Tiger Woods speeds down a busy highway, rolls his SUV over and badly injures himself, it becomes the lead story on Nightly News. To be sure, a famous person is more likely to attract interest than just a plain old neighbor.
Think about school, for instance. In the past 11 months, schools have gotten more attention than in probably the last 11 years. Over the decades, we could expect a picture of a school bus on the front page of the newspaper on the first day of school. Every couple of months or so, the honor rolls would be published. From time to time, a Student of the Month or Teacher of the Month would be featured.
Sports pages routinely season in and season out would be filled with stories of teams and players with standard headlines and no doubt a picture of the big touchdown or dramatic basket or clutch hit. Usually, unless our favorite team or alma mater might be involved, we could be counted on to simply glance over the scores or the story because we would always know another set of similar pieces would be printed or broadcast either the next day or the next week.
Remember Friday the 13th? Last March? Schools closed in West Virginia. Virginia was out, too. What? Why? What is this COVID-19 virus? We all thought it was somewhere out West in Washington state, maybe. Now the children are going to be home.
Major news. Every day we could not wait to grab the paper or turn on the TV to see what would happen next. This was unprecedented. Schools on the front page seven days per week and not just here but all over the country. Colleges, too.
What happened soon after was just as mind-boggling when we realized that we could not walk into restaurants. Even older people had to learn how to eat in the car and navigate a drive-through menu. It was, and still is, in some cases, eerie to drive past an eatery and see those chairs turned upside on the unused tables.
Credit cards that had seldom been pulled out became a constant companion. It was hard to believe (and still is) that there really was a coin shortage in the United States so we either scrambled to find the right change or just pulled out the plastic to help the beleaguered clerks. And front-line workers? Now, there was a new term. For those unheralded grocery store clerks and checkers and stockers, attention was suddenly focused on them. Never again would they be taken for granted any more. We realized they had to handle those food packages coming in and deal with customers who might be sick and they had to do it every day. Department stores, convenience stories – all filled with front-line heroes willing to risk their health for a paycheck and for us.
Nowhere was the danger more evident than in doctors’ offices or hospitals and dentist offices. We had never heard of “non essential” surgeries being put off because of the danger of a coronavirus. Even more nerve wracking were the rules about visiting. Family members had to endure serious illness alone. As the months dragged on, we all too often heard stories of victims who passed away, alone. Nurses and doctors and medical personnel were run ragged with overflowing hospitals and make-shift emergency rooms set up on parking lots. Funeral homes could not keep up with death totals and we watched, stunned, as trucks filled with bodies awaiting burial stood silently in cities across America.
The story is not over. From virtual education to food banks to vaccines, we are praying that light at the end of the tunnel is within reach. What a year.
So, the next time you have an urge to complain that nothing is happening, stop and think what that means.
Thank you, Lord, for a normal day.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.