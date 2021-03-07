Congratulations are in order for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, which set a new ridership record in 2020 despite the pandemic. The ATV trail system sold an impressive 65,000 permits last year, setting an all-new ridership record in the process.
That’s the most permits sold on the southern West Virginia based Hatfield-McCoy system in its 20 year history of operations. Ironically, it may have been the pandemic that fueled the new ridership record, as many flocked to the scenic mountains of southern West Virginia to socially distance on their machines.
Despite an eight-week closure of the trail system at the onset of the pandemic, permit sales still saw a 15 percent increase in 2020 over 2019 sales, Gov. Jim Justice said last month while announcing the new ridership record.
The trail system welcomed 8,500 new riders in 2020, and more than 80 percent of all permits sold during that time period were to non West Virginia residents, the governor’s office said.
The trail system, which appears to be recession proof, has now seen 20 consecutive years of ridership growth. That’s quite an impressive feat.
“West Virginia is an industry leader in outdoor recreation, and our beloved Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is a gem unlike any other,” Justice said. “Since I’ve been in office, I’ve had the privilege of seeing this trail system expand to include more miles of trails and welcome new tourism businesses to support this increase in ridership.”
“It’s been a privilege to watch the trails continue to grow, and we are seeing more investment from lodging providers, restaurants, and supporting outfitters like never before,” Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said.
While tourism across the nation took a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, the trail system defied the odds and instead grew, state Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said.
“Travel trends show that more and more visitors seek outdoor experiences that allow for social distancing, and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System does just that along the beautiful mountains of southern West Virginia,” Ruby said. “We can’t wait to witness their growing success in the coming year, and for decades to come.”
With a growing number of riders now traveling to the region each winter to ride the trails in the snow, ATV tourism is becoming a year round event. However, the month of March normally kicks off the traditional ridership season, according to Lusk. And the warmer it gets outside, the more riders the trail system will see.
We expect 2021 to be another big year for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, and the region’s still growing ATV tourism engine.
