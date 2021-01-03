With the pandemic raging throughout most of the year, 2020 was certainly a difficult period for health care providers and front-line workers. Rural hospitals, in particular, were adversely impacted by the health care crisis.
Some individuals, who were worried about the virus, made a point in 2020 to stay away from hospitals, opting to postpone surgical procedures or other routine screenings. State ordered shutdowns, which included moratoriums on elective surgeries, also caused further economic harm to rural hospitals that were already struggling before the pandemic.
All of this health care turbulence subsequently led to the closure of Bluefield Regional Medical Center, although the emergency department is still open and serving patients. Then came the decision in late 2020 by Princeton Community Hospital to enter into a management agreement and clinical affiliation contract with West Virginia University Hospitals Inc. That contract will allow WVU to assist PCH with the daily operations of the Mercer County based hospital while exploring opportunities for more integrated services. Other parts of the agreement that were approved included a collaborative clinical relationship, a business association agreement and the use of the WVU trademark at the Princeton facility.
The hope is that this new agreement will help to strengthen Princeton Community Hospital while also enhancing health care services close to home. West Virginia University Hospitals is the state’s largest health system and its largest private employer. It is comprised of 12 hospitals across the state, including its flagship hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
“This is absolutely a good thing for the community,” Princeton Mayor David Graham said last month after the management contract was approved by city council. Graham said the city’s future is tied directly to the long-term stability of the hospital.
“I think the partnership agreement we have established with WVU Hospitals is going to lend to that stability and further the magnitude and quality of services in our area,” Graham added.
The city needed to approve the agreement because the hospital is located on city property. Graham, and other city officials, emphasize WVU is not purchasing the hospital and that PCH will retain its name.
PCH officials also praised the new agreement.
“I am excited for the opportunity this agreement will bring to our area,” James “Rusty” Sarver III, president of the PCH Board, said. “The partnership between PCH and WVU Hospitals will provide stability and will enable us to expand our services and provide stronger health care in the region.”
Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said the agreement will allow WVU to assist the southern end of the state.
“We have worked diligently to reach people in all parts of our state – from Camden Clark Medical Center on our westernmost border to Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital in the Northern Panhandle to Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers in the Eastern Panhandle,” Wright said. “Now, with this agreement, we will be able to bolster our efforts in the southernmost part of the state. We look forward to bringing the expertise of WVU Medicine to the people of Mercer County and the surrounding region.”
We, too, are excited about the potential of this new management agreement between PCH and WVU Medicine, and what it will mean for health care right here in southern West Virginia.
While we are in the beginning stages of this new collaboration, the agreement does bode well for the future of Princeton Community Hospital, and the multi-county region that PCH serves. The new agreement with WVU Hospitals will brings stability, health care expertise and strength to our region during difficult times.
