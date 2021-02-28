Go ahead and mark June 5 on your calendar.
Pandemic willing, baseball will be back in Bluefield on that date.
As part of the rebranding of the Appalachian League franchise, the new Bluefield Ridge Runners will play their first home game at Bowen Field on Saturday, June 5.
The team’s new name and logo were announced at a press conference last week.
After Major League Baseball decided last year to discontinue placing its lower-level minor league teams in the Appalachian League, local, state and federal officials worked behind the scenes on a deal that would retain baseball each summer in the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, and the eight other towns that were previously home to minor league affiliates in the Appalachian League.
After months of negotiations, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced a format late last year for the rebranded Appalachian League. Under the new arrangement, the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores will take part in wood-bat play each summer in Bluefield and Princeton.
In Bluefield, historic Bowen Field will now host a team of top collegiate players who will be known as the Bluefield Ridge Runners.
The name, of course, pays homage to Bluefield’s rich railroad history, and the city’s historic Ridge Runner train. The Ridge Runner is used each summer to ferry children (and adults) around Lotito Park in Bluefield. It dates back at least to 1964, when the old train ran on a tiny track high atop East River Mountain overlooking the Bluefields and weaving across the state line of the Virginias.
Details regarding the newly rebranded Princeton team, which will play at Hunnicutt Field, are expected to be announced soon.
The new 10-team Appalachian League will bring together 320 of the best rising freshmen and sophomores in the collegiate ranks, according to the Ridge Runners’ General Manager Rocky Malamisura.
Malamisura says players will be drawn from schools ranging from big universities to smaller NAIA colleges, in a cooperative arrangement between an established player-development program, USA Baseball, and the major leagues.
Last summer, there was no baseball in Bluefield or Princeton due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic is still ongoing, although local virus numbers continue to decrease. Nearly 12,000 residents of Mercer County have been vaccinated to date, which is certainly helpful in terms of getting the pandemic under control. Of course, there are a lot of virus variants out there, so we are still taking this one day at a time.
Still, we are hopeful that Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium will allow fans this summer. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to watch a baseball game again in Bluefield and Princeton? And wouldn’t it be great to have a crowd of fans on hand June 5 to welcome the new Bluefield Ridge Runners to Bowen Field?
We remain cautiously optimistic about brighter days ahead, and that includes the return of baseball this summer to Bluefield and Princeton.
