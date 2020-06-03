Like the distant rumble of an approaching army, the mountain echoes of their pending invasion.
Not the sound of foot soldiers and tanks, but instead a monotonous, never ending, humming that grows louder with each sunrise.
As with any invading army, a small number of scouting troops have already arrived.
I see them on the outside entrance to the front door, in the grass and even on the tire on my Jeep Patriot.
They are larger than I remember. Much larger. And they are extremely ugly. They are cicadas
An army of these bugs has already awakened from their long 17-year slumber. They are somewhere in the mountains. Their constant humming confirms they are already here.
But so far, at least as of this writing Tuesday afternoon, they have not yet invaded our yards and grassy areas.
Perhaps, by the time you are reading this, the invasion will be already underway.
Based upon my math, the last time I remember a full-scale assault from these nasty bugs was the year 1986. I was still living in McDowell County at the time with my Mom, and was still getting up bright and early each morning to catch a school bus for the long ride to Welch.
I know we had some cicadas back in 2003, but our immediate region was largely spared a widespread invasion back then. But back in 1986 in McDowell County, there were thousands of these nasty critters swarming our small yard. It was so bad that you couldn’t really walk in the grass. And the constant humming from the cicadas was nothing short of maddening, particularly after having to endure that noise for nearly a month.
My math may be wrong, so go ahead and email and call me if the dates don’t add up. But 17 multiplied by two is 34, and 34 years ago would take us back to the year 1986. I was old enough at the time to earn my driver’s permit, and to cut grass at home. But cutting the grass while cicadas were swarming below was quite a difficult and messy challenge.
That cicada invasion did eventually end, and I remember the aftermath of it was having a lot of dead bugs in our yard. But, after nearly four weeks of insanity, the constant and maddening humming noise was finally gone. Peace had returned to the small town of Anawalt.
Flash forward to the year 2020, a near apocalyptic calendar date that has anchored a global pandemic, murder hornets, cicadas, billions of locusts attacking food supplies in Africa, India and Pakinstan, a near war with Iran, a politically driven-impeachment process, worries about a pending vaccine and now civil unrest in our streets. What else is the year 2020 going to throw at us? Should we even ask that question at this point?
Well let’s get through the cicadas first. If we are to believe what some national news media outlets, including CNN, are telling us, there could be millions of these nasty bugs swarming across Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia soon. The CNN article I read went so far as to suggest 1.5 million cicadas per acre in Southwest Virginia.
Now, of course, I believe little of anything CNN reports nowadays, but if by some chance they are correct about the cicadas, we could be in for an interesting summer. Sure I will take cicadas over locusts any day, but 1.5 million of these nasty creatures per acre sounds a bit ominous.
Also ominous is that constant humming noise I hear coming from the mountains. I consider it a harbinger of this pending invasion. But maybe we will get lucky. Maybe the bugs will just stay in the mountains. Maybe they won’t invade our yards. Maybe they will fly away if they see a no trespassing sign posted on our personal property. And maybe, just maybe, the second half of 2020 will prove to be full of joy and happiness.
OK. That last statement might be a bit of a stretch, but at least we can hope for a better tomorrow. Right?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
