Has this ever happened to you before? You head out the door for work, get in the vehicle, and drive halfway down the road before you realize that you forget your mask.
Yes that dreaded mask. A story like this could only be told in the upside down year that was 2020, and now the equally peculiar moment in time that is simply known as 2021.
Before you ask, I do have more than one mask. I have several. But on this particular day, I had washed all of my masks, along with clothing, the night before. I put all of the clothing away after ironing, but forgot to grab the newly washed masks and put them back in the vehicle.
So here I was on my merry way to work without a mask.
Yep. Jim Justice says I still have to wear a mask. You too, according to Justice, a Republican. The same for everyone in Virginia, according to Democrat Ralph Northam.
So, I had to turn around, and head back home in order to grab all of those masks that I had washed the night before. It’s best to keep them in the vehicle, otherwise I will never find them when I need them. Blame it on 2020, 2021 and a lot of really bad, some downright scary, politicians.
I hope I’m not the only person out there who this has happened to. Have you forgotten your mask for work as well?
But the day gets stranger. Word on the street is that my local bank has finally reopened to the public. So before going to work on this particular morning I have to make a pitstop at the bank.
And soon, one of the biggest questions of 2021, was about to be answered. Would I have to wear a mask in order to enter the bank? And wouldn’t that make me look like a bandit in doing so?
Well, sure enough, signs were posted on the bank door informing me that a mask was required for entry. I know. We truly are living in the “Twilight Zone,” aren’t we?
So I put on my mask, and tried to enter the main door. But I quickly realized the door was locked. At that moment, I felt a little confused. I looked at all of the postings on the door, including one that read “lobby now open.” Yet the front door was locked? On a Friday. Was it some type of federal holiday or something that I had forgotten about?
Adding to the confusion was the fact that there were few vehicles in the parking lot of the bank. This, too, was a little odd, since it is normally quite busy. So I was confused. Not knowing if the bank was or wasn’t actually open, I stumbled around for a few seconds outside, and probably looked a bit foolish in the process.
Then I realized there was a door to the right, a side door if you will. So I went over there and tried it, and sure enough, that door did open! Finally, I was able to gain entry to the bank. It was an almost surreal experience. I even felt a little anxious as I walked up the steps, but that anxiety quickly passed once I was greeted by a friendly employee, and then another outgoing employee. And they, too, had masks on. We even joked about how odd it was to wear a mask inside of a bank.
Being able to go to the bank, as opposed to using drive-through windows, was yet another small step on the road back to normalcy. But we are going to have to talk to Jim Justice about this whole wearing a mask inside of a bank thing. It just doesn’t feel right.
Soon I was out of the bank and on my way to work. No, by the way, I don’t drive around in my vehicle with a mask on — as so many other people do. But hey it is the 2021 edition of the “Twilight Zone,” so riding around in a vehicle with a mask on is the new normal. Right?
Back to the story. I wanted to make a quick pitstop for coffee at McDonalds, but the drive-through window was quite packed. So on this particular day, I decided to pass on coffee.
I know. It’s a lot warmer outside now, but I still need my caffeine each morning, regardless of whether it is spring, summer, fall or winter.
Thankfully, Teresa in our advertising department had a warm cup of coffee already brewing by the time I arrived in the office. So I was still able to get my caffeine fix on this particular morning.
All in all, despite a bad start to the morning leaving the newly washed masks at home and all, I guess things ended up being as normal as possible on this particular day in our lovely upside down world.
