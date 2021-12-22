Many families across the region have already seen the impressive Holiday of Lights display at Lotito Park. If you have not yet made the slow drive through city park, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the magnificent million lights display.
In fact, driving through the Holiday of Lights has become a popular Christmas Eve and Christmas Day tradition for many in the region.
Members of the Daily Telegraph’s editorial staff also have fond memories of driving through the Holiday of Lights on Christmas night with our loved ones, some of whom are now gone.
Thousands have already toured the grand 2021 lights display, and that number will surely increase over the next couple of days.
It should be noted that this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Holiday of Lights, and also coincides with Bluefield’s recent Christmas City designation from the state of West Virginia.
The Holiday of Lights will burn through January 2. Illuminating a million lights at city park isn’t cheap, so there is an expense to the city for keeping this holiday tradition going.
But the cost is certainly well worth it in the long run. Many of the visitors to Lotito Park are from outside of the city, and often the immediate area. Some of these out-of-town visitors will eat out and shop at local stores while in Bluefield.
Bluefield also has added other attractions downtown this year, including a mini-Holiday of Lights on Princeton Avenue that is located beside the city’s dog park.
City officials, workers and all of the volunteers who have been involved with the Holiday of Lights and the related display are to be applauded for their efforts in helping to both maintain and now expand this proud holiday tradition in Bluefield.
It’s hard to believe that 25 years have already passed since the first Holiday of Lights display in Bluefield.
If you haven’t been to the lights display this year, please do so. Christmas Eve and Christmas night is a great time to view this giant illuminated holiday wonderland.
