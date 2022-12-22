Many families across the region have already experienced the impressive Holiday of Lights display at Lotito Park. If you have not yet made the slow drive through city park, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the magnificent million lights showcase.
In fact, driving through the Holiday of Lights has become a popular Christmas Eve and Christmas Day tradition for many in our region.
With Christmas Eve hitting on a Saturday this year, and Christmas Day on Sunday, it should be a busy weekend for visitors to the park. Just remember to crank up the heat in your vehicle, and to wear warm clothing. It is going to be a very cold holiday weekend here in Bluefield.
Thousands have already toured the grand 2022 lights display, which is the featured attraction of this year’s expanded Christmas City celebration.
City park will remain illuminated through the New Year’s holiday weekend, so area residents will still have several opportunities after Christmas to enjoy the celebration of lights. If we are lucky, it may be a little warmer next week too.
Everyone is encouraged to tour this wonderful holiday attraction that is located in our own backyard. It should be noted that this is the 26th year of the Holiday of Lights in Bluefield.
Illuminating a million lights at city park isn’t cheap, so there is an expense to the city for keeping this holiday tradition going.
But the cost is certainly well worth it in the long run. Many of the visitors to Lotito Park are from outside of the city, and often the immediate area.
Some of these out-of-town visitors, including ATV tourists, will eat out and shop at local stores while in Bluefield.
City officials, workers and all of the volunteers who have been involved with the Holiday of Lights and the related Christmas City display are to be applauded for their efforts in helping to both maintain and now expand this proud holiday tradition in Bluefield.
If you haven’t been to the lights display this year, please do so soon. Christmas Eve and Christmas night is a great time to view this wonderful attraction.
