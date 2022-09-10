Mercer County Schools achieved an interesting milestone last week. It turns out the school system was the first in the state to transport children to and from their classrooms in an all-electric school bus.
Students from Princeton Primary, Mercer Elementary, Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High all had an opportunity to ride the new electric school bus last week. It will continue to run local routes for the next five weeks.
It’s all a part of a six-week pilot project to test out electric school buses in rural areas like Mercer County.
During the six-week period, data will be gathered on how the electric bus operates, and input will be obtained from drivers and transportation directors, according to Vic Sprouse, federal funds and grants director at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. He said the pilot program will gather data showing how the new buses run. Input from drivers and transportation directors also will be received.
The reason Mercer County was selected as the first school district in the state to use the electric bus was because School Superintendent Edward Toman reached out to the state as soon as the buses became available, according to Sprouse.
“Your superintendent made it happen,” Sprouse said. “Your superintendent showed the desire to be the first.”
The electric bus, which can transport about 90 students approximately 150 miles on a single charge, is being manufactured in West Virginia by GreenPower Motors in South Charleston. It should be noted that Mercer County Schools will only be using the school bus for the six-week period. The school system doesn’t own the electric bus.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Mercer County Schools may not one day purchase an electric school bus of its own.
“We’re going to try it out, we’re going to test it out, we’re going to push it hard,” Mercer County Board of Education President Greg Prudich said last week.
“We’re going to make sure that it works for us, and then we’ll see where we go from there. But we’re thrilled to have the opportunity today to utilize West Virginia built, West Virginia-supported equipment, and we look forward to it.”
While the electric school bus has generated a lot of back and forth debate on Facebook, what most people fail to understand is that this is simply a six-week pilot program for Mercer County.
Kudos to Mercer County Schools for being the first in the state to provide a test run for the West Virginia-built electric buses.
