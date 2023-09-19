The first day of fall may be a few days away, but Tazewell County is already open for autumn fun with the 10th Annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze.
For those who have never attended the event, imagine navigating your way through a giant cornfield with plenty of twists, turns and loops.
It’s akin to a mouse in a maze, but with humans and real maize stalks.
This year’s maze highlights local wildlife with the theme, “Feet You Might Meet.” Animal designs incorporated into the maze include a black bear, deer and a bobcat.
While traversing the maze, visitors will learn about these animals and others. Checkpoints within the maze will include artifacts and information relating to various local animals and their role in the environment
Visitors will learn about these animals and many more, as they navigate the maze and find each checkpoint.
“It is real impressive,” Executive Cynthia Farmer of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum said. “We try to have fun with it. It’s about Appalachian wildlife. We’ve got a bobcat, a bear and an elk or a deer, whichever you want to call it. Lots of fun, I think.”
For those who are navigationally challenged but still want some harvest fun, the site is also hosting a “Punkin Chunkin” slingshot where visitors can fling the orange gourds for a bit of smashing fall fun and a test of strength.
For the little ones, the site will include a Kids Knoll play area for children which features corn hole games, a corn box, hopscotch, slides, a tire mountain and jumbo checkers.
Visitors can also browse through the General Store where they can find a variety of items for sale, including fall home décor, honey, apple butter, historic souvenirs, gifts, pumpkins, gourds, mums, snacks, drinks and T-shirts, organizers said.
Wagon rides will also circle the perimeter of the 16-acre grounds, traveling around the corn maze and pumpkin patch.
Food vendors will provide seasonal food favorites at the picnic area next to the playground and the 1907 Pisgah Store, home to Fisher & Company Restaurant, will be open as well.
While some in the region complain about a lack of entertainment in the area, we believe those gripes are unfounded. And the corn maze and related activities are but one example of seasonal offerings for families and folks of all ages.
In addition, a 7-acre pumpkin patch has been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds.
Public hours for the corn maze are Fridays 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to dusk.
Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for three pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot toward a barrel target in the field.
We encourage all those looking for an entertaining autumn activity to head to Tazewell County and test their skills at the corn maze and with Punkin’ Chunkin.
It’s fall fun at its finest, and also close to home.
