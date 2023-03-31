We continue our look at Princeton history with a look at Princeton circa the turn of the 20th Century.
Princeton in 1900 had approximately 500 people living in city limits, centered around two main streets. Walker Street extended from the George Karnes farm in the south to the Princeton Academy Girls’ Dormitory in the north. Main Street stretched westward from the former Dr. Isaiah Bee residence to the property of R.D. Karnes.
Every Sunday, Plez and Millie Adam’s and their children walked from beyond Goochville (now the east side of Princeton) to the Methodist church on the west side of the Karnes property for services.
What would become the third and final controversy over the county seat began with a corps of engineers beginning a survey in 1905 of the right-of-way through Princeton for the construction of the Virginian Railroad.
The residents of Bluefield, fearing that Princeton would grow larger than Bluefield, secured enough signatures on a petition in 1906 to force a special election to relocate the county seat to Bluefield with Judge David E Johnston, who had moved to Bluefield supporting the effort.
The election had voter fraud in all districts, including itinerant railroad workers being permitted to vote. In the end, Princeton won out.
The railroads arrival caused a boom in town, with the increase in home building resulting in a demand for utilities.
On February 12, 1907, A.M. Sutton was granted a 50-year franchise to provide electricity to Princeton, which has twice been renewed by Appalachian Power.
M.J. Cook of Hinton and Princeton was granted a 50-year franchise to provide water to Princeton on November 7, 1907, which has been twice renewed by West Virginia-American Water Company.
In 1908, two businesses which left their mark on Princeton were opened. The Majestic Steam Laundry, owned and operated by B.K. Deyerle opened up on Harrison Street. In 1927, it employed 72 people, second only to the railroad in the payroll it provided in Princeton .
The other was the J.K. Lilly Real Estate Agency, later the Lilly Land Company, founded by J.K. Lilly. It provided land for homes of the railroad employees who were arriving into Princeton.
Next time, we’ll examine the beginnings of Mercer Street and Princeton’s transition to city status.
Information for this article comes from the article by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J Wohlford Scott in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s “History of Mercer County.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.