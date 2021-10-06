Love it or hate it, the month of October is generally associated with Halloween.
You can't really avoid it. Stores are loaded with candy and costumes. Horror films are playing on television and at theaters. And it's getting darker earlier outside each evening. Even some leaves are starting to change colors early this year.
While I normally try to avoid thinking about or observing Halloween as a general rule, I will admit that there is a lot to be scared about this year.
Where do I start?
A pandemic that refuses to end. New and supposedly more troublesome virus variants that are lurking in the shadows and just waiting for their chance to become the next dominant strain. Real life politicians who are scarier than classic horror film monsters. The loss of common sense among the populace, and the rise of fear in our nation. And don't overlook the growing divide between average Americans. It's the blue states versus the red states. Rural America versus the population centers.
Now, at the very moment that I am keystroking in this column at my work station, a comical meme someone has posted on the newspaper's Facebook page catches my eye. The video clip is of Buzz Lightyear from the "Toy Story" movie series with a caption that reads, "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere."
Yep. That about summarizes everything right now, doesn't it?
About 30 years ago or so (has it really been that long?) there was a show on television that started out somewhat promising, at least for those of us who enjoy programming of a science fiction and supernatural nature.
I believe it was called "Millennium," and was centered around the looming arrival of the year 2000 and a shadowy entity known as the millennium group, which may or may not have been up to no good.
Season one of the show ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger. A deadly plague was sweeping through the show's fictional setting, and if memory serves me correctly, the lead character in the series — portrayed by actor Lance Henriksen of "Aliens" fame — sought shelter in a cabin in the middle of the woods where he would be isolated from society and other people in an attempt to escape the pandemic.
Of course, by the time season two rolled around, the writers of the show decided to backpedal on the whole deadly virus storyline, instead choosing to quickly wrap up the apocalyptic narrative in a safe and tidy way. Basically, in the new storyline, the virus only sickened a few people and didn't spread very far. Turns out it wasn't a pandemic after all, just a regionalized outbreak.
The show ended up lasting three seasons, but never could really find its footing or a narrative that worked. It was eventually canceled.
Still, after everything we've been through with the years 2020 and 2021, I certainly would have welcomed a similar low-key ending to our plague.
No such luck. Here we are, nearly 20 months later, still dealing with this nightmare.
Another Halloween is approaching, and the plague and its various variants has yet to be purged from our neighborhoods.
Granted, taking shelter in a cabin in the middle of the woods is probably a good way to ride out a plague as the character Frank Black did in that long-forgotten television show, it's also a strategy that wouldn't work in real life. As no one would have enough emergency supplies on hand to wait out a global pandemic that has now lasted for almost two years.
If nothing else, the show provided us with a little bit of foreshadowing of what the real millennium — plus 20 years — would bring us in the real world.
So here we are, beginning the month of October 2021, with a world of problems — quite literally I might add. As it's not just the United States that is a mess, but seemingly the entire world as well.
It feels more like Groundhog Day than Halloween with us repeating the same virus storyline over and over again with each passing day.
I can't help but wonder what will happen next?
It is 2021, after all, the evil step-sister of 2020. So all bets are seemingly off.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
