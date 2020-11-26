My family has never really liked Thanksgiving. Really, after some birthdays early on, the whole month of November can fall off the calendar.
It’s a holiday meant to celebrate everything we take for granted, but too many tragedies have happened for us in November. Enough for my mom to tell people, “Celebrating Thanksgiving is like daring God to make you the next Job.”
We would still do something in November, if not begrudgingly. Usually this meant dressing up in stuffy clothes and traveling to Charleston to treat either my great aunt or grandmother to dinner. But even then, Thanksgiving traditions never stuck around long in my family.
Except for one.
It’s a small thing, but we do it every year at some point. Sometime in November we listen to Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant,” preferably the 30th anniversary edition, “The Massacree Revisited.”
It started around the first year my mom got an iPod and broke away from CD’s. And I mean the original iPod, that was thick and heavy enough to be used as a weapon if needed. In case of emergency, throw iPod.
“Alice’s Restaurant” is a long song. It’s about 22 minutes of Arlo telling the tale of trouble he got into once on Thanksgiving that followed him from Stockbridge, Mass., to New York and even the White House.
I wouldn’t dream of retelling the whole thing in a column, but it’s the kind of song I think Homer would’ve written if he was born a few thousands years later, had a sense of humor and was just a bit too rash.
It’s a great, meandering journey over a few guitar chords and audience laughter, with as much heart as anyone would want in the month of November. And, it fit rather nicely into our commute.
My mom and I would dress in our Sunday best, grumble to each other about the holiday and stay grumbling halfway through the hour trip between Logan and Charleston. If the idea of a Thanksgiving Scrooge meant anything at all, it meant us.
Then we’d know it was about time for the song. I would find it on her iPod and slowly our frowns would fade and our scowls would loosen as we started to sing along. I’d gesture along with the story, we would trade off different characters as the mood took us, and we’d belt with all the air in our lungs as the final chorus came along.
Over the years we got it down to a science of when along the trip we should start the song so we could finish right as we parked. Then we’d smile and welcome whoever we were treating, go into town and order a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat, and head home a little less grumpy about the season. Until next year, at least.
And unlike other attempted traditions, that one stuck around. It even spread. The whole of my family now knows that once a year they should set aside 22 minutes or so to take part in the “Alice’s Restaurant” chorus. Whether they do it or not is their business, but they know they should.
As technology changed and that old iPod finally broke, “Alice’s Restaurant” stuck around on the family soundtrack. As family unfortunately passed away and I moved on to living in Mercer County, the tradition held.
It doesn’t matter if it’s on Thanksgiving Day or not, but whenever my mom and I call around November one of us will ask the other if they listened to old Arlo yet that year. It’s happened every time, and I’m sure this year will be no different.
I tell this story for a reason, it’s not just some kind of nostalgic ballad. This year the CDC has advised against family gatherings, meaning there’s a lot of people who may be alone for the first Thanksgiving of their lives. Take it from me, it’s really not that bad. But I can feel it, and if you’d like you can share in my family’s tradition.
All you have to do is tell your family about “Alice’s Restaurant,” ask them to set aside 22 minutes or so, maybe even hum a few bars of the chorus over the phone, and boom. Your family will have a whole new tradition for Thanksgiving. It won’t be the same as getting together, but it’ll be something.
And maybe after you do all that you might still feel lonely, sitting at home without anyone to help split the wishbone. If you find yourself there, I’ll offer something else: my email is at the bottom of everything I write.
Feel welcomed to contact me, and I’ll happily talk to you about the Alice’s Restaurant Anti-Massacree Movement for as long as you need.
It’s about as close as I could get to inviting you to have Thanksgiving with my family.
James Trent is a copy editor at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at jtrent@bdtonline.com
