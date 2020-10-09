Got dirt?
Yep. I think we knew it all along. A little dirt-eating when you are a kid is a good thing.
The issue surfaced the other day on a television report of research completed on allergies, which have been the topic of many conversations over the years, particularly concerning the increase among children.
A lot of adults have or develop various allergies, usually related to pollen, dust mites and mold as well as some food. And it seems that many children now have all sorts of allergies, from peanuts to eggs to shellfish.
But it’s not always been that way with kids.
Granted, I attended a small school like so many of us did who grew up here, but there were still a lot of kids and we went to the same school for all 12 years.
I cannot remember any kid who had allergies. Not one.
Some may have had them and didn’t know it, or I just was not aware of anyone who had a problem.
But certainly in my class and others I knew in other grades, I have no memory at all of anyone with an allergy.
However, by the time my kids started to school, it seemed there were always at least a few in each class that had some sort of allergy. Thankfully, mine did not.
When my youngest kids started school, the number of other kids with allergies seemed to have grown.
I have always wondered why, but now there are some answers to ponder.
Eating dirt is one of them.
Don’t me wrong. We did not eat dirt intentionally, but in the course of playing outside all the time, it’s bound to happen, whether it gets in your mouth from dirty hands or dropping food in the dirt and eating it anyway. Nobody cared.
How can eating incidental dirt be good for you?
Because it is one of the five “Ds” from Murdoch Children’s Research Institute’s HealthNuts study, a longitudinal study of 5,300 infants which found that the increase in allergies is most likely attributable to five changes over the years: diet, dogs, dirt, vitamin D and dry skin.
It all boils down to our lifestyles, and being exposed at a young age to so many different things in our environment.
Dirt was one of them, as I don’t recall any adult ever getting upset with us if we ate a little dirt, and, yes, I did hear them say, “A little dirt’s good for you.”
They were right, at least as far as developing allergies is concerned.
Most of us were around dogs all the time as well. We also often had larger families and older siblings, another factor in reducing allergies because, well, kids can be rather nasty round each other and provide exposure to countless things.
Vitamin D counts because many infants apparently now have more of a deficiency and that can lead to allergies. They are still researching this, though, and it may have something to do with the natural nutritional value of being breast fed, and most of us were.
The dry skin issue means that infants can become “sensitized” easier to common allergic food. Apparently, dry skin became more common among infants.
With the diet factor, researchers said exposing infants to a larger variety of food, like egg solids, rather than waiting until after a year old to do so can prevent allergies.
Not only that, I would add my own conjecture that it may have something to do with kids not being so picky then. You ate what was on your plate or you went hungry.
The bottom line is, the exposure kids have to the world and what is in it, especially a variety of food, helps strengthen the body as it becomes accustomed to handle whatever it may be.
I am sure that is an overly simplistic way to frame it, but it seems to make some sense.
What also makes sense is the fact that as much as we may have disagreed with our parents and other adults in our families growing up, we eventually learned just how valuable common sense and intuition are in raising children.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
