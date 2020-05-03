It started with the Sunday funnies. As a preschooler, I would pour over the brightly colored blocks and keep up with the antics of dogs, families and a lovable soldier named Beetle.
The comics were much more interesting than the predominantly black-and-white pages read by adults during morning meals of eggs, French toast and biscuits and gravy.
As children, it was often our job to walk or run down our steep country driveway to fetch the morning edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph from the paperbox.
Even as a youngster, I loved the familiar and comforting scent of newsprint in the morning.
•••
Throughout my lifetime, the Daily Telegraph has had a daily place at our breakfast table. We read the paper as a family, switching off sections as needed.
News of the day was discussed between sips of milk and coffee, depending on one’s age.
I evolved from the comics to the horoscope and Dear Abby. Ms. Van Buren’s words could often seem scandalous to an 8-year-old reader.
Soon enough, with age and maturity, I began reading Lifestyles and news. The words of knowledge gleaned from the printed pages provided my input into family discussions of legislation, proposed ordinances and even breaking news.
At this time, I had no aspirations of being a journalist. But life has a way of putting you where you need to be.
I was mentored by community journalism greats — Tom Colley, Barbara Hawkins and Sue Richmond, to name a few.
They taught me the old-school ways, and set me on a path to my future.
•••
One year ago I would never have imagined a global pandemic that would severely alter our way of life.
But, here we are.
Masks in grocery stores, gloves at the gas station.
And now, the news on Friday that we will no longer publish a print edition on Monday and Saturday. It was not an easy decision, but it was one made with the best interest of this paper and the communities it serves in mind.
On these days, readers will be able to access the news via our website and the e-edition, an electronic replica of the print edition.
It will be a big change to many readers, but I hope — I pray — they will take the digital step and move to us online.
Change is rarely welcome, however it is constant. Especially in this age of a deadly, devastating global bug.
•••
Looking out of my fishbowl office, I see the faces of community journalism.
Like me, many grew up with the Daily Telegraph. Others came here as a career step, loved it and stayed.
Despite the generational gaps, there is one constant — we are passionately committed to this paper and the 127-year brand that has thrived during the test of time.
All of us here — Charles, Andy, Greg, Charlie, Eric D., Jess, Emily, George, Eric W., James, Kilie, Ginger, me and our beloved “Ms. Barbara” — stand ready to endure this latest challenge.
We hope you will stand with us.
•••
Our newspaper jumped into the digital age years ago, so we were ready for this transition. Yet it’s still a big change for journalists like myself who were weaned in the old-school ways.
At the end of a long day on Friday, I was forwarded an email from a long-time reader. It read, in part:
“I was the third generation of my family to read the Telegraph. All of my grandparents were born in the 1870’s and lived in the area most of their lives. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was part of their lives and it has always been part of mine as well. I was saddened to read the memo in the paper today as per the change in publication. I will continue to read the print edition. I also have the digital version as well on my home computer. I enjoy reading the paper with my morning coffee. The news, sports, opinions, legal notices, and such are always part of my reading routine …
“I am sure you and your staff are upset and troubled with your tough publishing decision. Thank you for your hard work and your effort to stay in business. The effort is worth it. Do whatever is needed to continue to be a part of our lives. As we age we lose so much in life. I pray the Telegragh won’t be one of those losses. As JFK said “the torch has been passed to a new generation.” Sadly his generation is gone but we must keep passing the torch. You and your generation have perhaps the greatest challenge ever to stay in business. I accept your publishing decision. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has value. My compliments to you and yours for working to keep the Bluefield Daily Telegraph part of our community as well as part of my life.”
•••
These words brought solace, and a smile.
I printed out the email, jotted a few of my own words — “Why we do what we do” — and made copies for the newsroom staff.
At the end of many long weeks, this message is what we needed to hear.
The Daily Telegraph, in many forms, will stay with our communities in the years to come.
We hope you will stay with us.
Please support local journalism.
It matters
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonine.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
