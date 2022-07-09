Sports have been one of my favorite things to do ever since I was a child.
I have always been very competitive, and I just loved the thrill and adrenaline that being an athlete brought.
Athletics were also important in the way that they taught me many life lessons.
Through them, I learned discipline, time-management, and a work ethic. I think this can be said for a lot of athletes.
For the most part, if you start sports young, you likely grow up in those environments of competition, practice, and team-centered activities, so these things become a major learning point in your life.
I started playing coach-pitch baseball and did dance when I was in elementary school, and that is where the lessons in life began.
As time moved on, I played more sports like basketball, volleyball, and tennis, and these sports are the ones I feel shaped me into the person I am today.
All of these sports require patience, and in learning patience, it strengthens your knowledge and implementation of discipline.
Discipline is something that I think is so important for kids to learn growing up because I feel that discipline and work ethics go hand in hand.
Without discipline, you can not maintain a routine and schedule that many have to follow when they get into the work force.
When it come to basketball, you hear a lot about discipline for defense.
Your coach will say, “Stay down on defense, make sure you never stand straight up. Discipline yourself to make sure you are not getting out of position,” and while that may seem like it does not apply to real life, you would be surprised what follows into your life outside of sports.
From hearing this over and over, I was able to transfer that into my school life by telling myself that I need to have enough discipline to sit down and do my work, and in turn, that helped create the work ethic I have today.
Throughout college, I worked, played two sports, took full course loads every semester while maintaining a 3.92 GPA, and this was no easy feat.
For a lot of people, this type of schedule would be very hard to keep up with, but because I had played multiple sports and balanced that with other life things, I was able to manage. Time management skills are something that everyone needs, and playing sports allow kids to learn at a early age that you have to be diligent in planning and maintaining a schedule.
My senior year of college consisted of me waking up, going to class, going to work, going to practice, and then going home where I would do my homework and work for my second job that I did remotely for the most part. That was a typical day for me.
It was very exhausting, and a lot of days where I had nothing to do, I wanted to absolutely not move at all. However, I feel that all of the work that I put in really helped me get a job quickly, right out of school.
In my job, I have deadlines and things that have to be done in timely manners, so I think the work ethic, discipline, and time management skills that I built through school have allowed me to succeed today.
Sports and other extracurricular activities really build these life skills, so I think it is so important getting kids to be interested in doing one of them.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
