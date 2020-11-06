While votes are still being counted in a number of high-profile races across the nation, local election results were quickly tabulated Tuesday night without problems.
Given the larger than normal volume of votes that were cast Tuesday, combined with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there was certainly the potential for problems, and both the news media and the candidates were bracing for a long night of election returns. But that wasn’t the case thanks to the fine job area poll workers and voter registration officials did Tuesday night.
In particular, we once again applaud Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye, McDowell County Clerk Don Hicks, Monroe County Clerk Verlin Moye and Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls for doing an excellent job in getting the votes tabulated and the results released to the press and the public as quickly as possible.
In fact, things went extremely smoothly Tuesday night, and the Daily Telegraph had complete results from Mercer, McDowell, Monroe and Tazewell counties well before 10 p.m. As a result, we were able to call key races early, get detailed election results online and keep the public informed through social media. We also were able to provide a comprehensive, and complete, report for readers in the following morning’s print edition of the Daily Telegraph.
Of course, we — and all other news media outlets — were not able to make a call in the presidential race Tuesday night. So having data readily available regarding our local and statewide races was of paramount importance.
With the exception of the presidential race, things went extremely well Tuesday night. And we credit that success to Moye, Hicks, Evans and Earls, and all of their staff members and those dedicated poll workers who labored to get the ballots counted and delivered to their respective courthouses in a timely manner despite the added challenges associated with the pandemic.
Everyone did a good job. And they are to be applauded for their efforts. But most importantly, we must salute everyone who voted Tuesday. Your vote did make a difference.
