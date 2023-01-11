Here we are 11 days into 2023, and the new year is going about as expected.
In the newspaper business, a new calendar year will often start out slowly in terms of headlines.
Such was the case for the beginning of 2023, or at least for four days into the new year.
We started out the week with a couple of stories that were planned a week earlier, in anticipation of a possible slow start to 2023.
Many people are still in holiday mode during the first week of a new year, and others simply take it slowly. Even criminals seem to take the first week of a new year off.
But it didn’t stay quiet long, at least not on the national level.
The 118th Congress was set to convene at high noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and fireworks were possible. Or at least that was the national narrative.
Most of the media for the day was focused on the U.S. House of Representatives, which is now under Republican control.
The narrative going into the day was that California Republican leader Kevin McCarthy didn’t have enough votes — 218 was required — to secure the House speakership.
I, like many other observers, assumed that the new Republican majority had everything worked out, and that McCarthy would be easily confirmed.
Well, it turns out they didn’t have their house in order. So they kept voting and voting. In fact, it took 15 votes over four days before McCarthy was finally elected Speaker of the House.
So this made for an interesting start to the new year. While it was calm locally, Washington was giving us headlines.
Before the week came to a close, another noteworthy story also originated out of Washington.
Suddenly, after years of exile, federal earmarks were back. And in a big way.
By midweek, we had received confirmation that millions of dollars in federal earmarks were being applied to worthwhile projects in Mercer and McDowell counties, and other parts of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
This included $5 million for the King Coal Highway project; $5.5 million for a new McDowell County Commission facility; a $2.2 million earmark for a multi-use community center in Princeton; a $1 million award for a Concord University degree program; a $642,000 funding award for a research center for rare earth elements in coal at Concord University; a $1.5 million earmark for the Coalfield Expressway project; a $729,000 award for the Princeton Renaissance Theater rehabilitation project; and a $2 million award for land acquisition for a proposed Mercer County Multipurpose Center.
The official term that is now being used for earmarks is “Congressionally Directed Spending Requests.”
In the past, earmarks were distributed with little transparency and their use was ultimately suspended in 2011 after lawmakers and some voters soured on the practice. The problem was some lawmakers in the past had used earmarks to fund pet projects as opposed to real needs within their congressional districts.
Now they are back, and the hope is that earmarks can be put to good use on real needs.
All of the local projects announced last week appear to be worthy of earmark funding consideration.
The other big story of the first week of 2023 was the weather.
We went from subzero temperatures at Christmas to a warmer than normal New Year.
That was probably the coldest Christmas that I can ever remember. But by New Year’s Eve, I was walking outside without a coat on.
Of course, the warm weather didn’t last very long, but it was welcomed while we had it.
It feels more like January now, particularly during the nights and mornings.
I understand there is another chance for snow on Friday. But that is to be expected for January, right?
Today promises to be busy, particularly on the state level. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his State-of-the-State Address this evening and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver the State of the Commonwealth later today. Today also marks the beginning of the 2023 sessions of the West Virginia Legislature and the Virginia General Assembly.
I also anticipate that more headlines will be forthcoming from the new Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, particularly now that the House is finally united and in order.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.