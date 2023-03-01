In a hopeful sign, fewer cases of COVID-19 are being reported locally.
As Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen put it during last week’s board of health meeting, “It is slowly going away.”
The drop in local virus cases coincides with the end of West Virginia’s public emergency declaration. The federal public health emergency is scheduled to expire on May 11 — barring any last minute extensions from President Joe Biden.
However, in one new wrinkle, the public may no longer have access to local virus numbers.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is no longer being updated on a daily basis. Only weekly updates are now being provided, and they currently do not include county-level statistics.
The last update to include county-level data was during the week of Feb. 15.
In that last report, virus numbers were low locally. It listed only 13 cases of the virus as active in Mercer County with 11 active cases in McDowell and eight active cases in Monroe.
Deaths attributed to the virus haven’t increased in recent months. According to the DHHR, COVID-19 is being considered as a contributing factor in 290 deaths to date in Mercer County; 87 deaths to date in McDowell County; and 50 deaths to date in Monroe County. Those numbers represent deaths that occurred from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to the present.
Gov. Jim Justice is still holding weekly briefings, but they are no longer called pandemic briefings. The weekly virtual sessions are now called administration updates. And the pandemic is no longer the focus of the weekly briefings by Justice.
So what does all of this mean?
Maybe, just maybe, we are finally approaching the end of this long and painful pandemic.
Time will ultimately tell. But the virus is still with us for now.
If we are lucky, COVID will soon become an endemic — a seasonal illness that we must contend with each year just like the regular flu.
