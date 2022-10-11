In a welcomed health care win for our region, Princeton Community Hospitals’ new cardiac catheterization laboratory is now open. This is great news for local cardiac patients, who will now be able to receive specialized care close to home.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last month by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias for the new cardiac unit. At that ceremony, Karen Bowling, president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, called the announcement one of the most “significant moments” in the hospital’s 52-year history. Princeton Community Hospital is an affiliate of WVU Medicine and the new, state-of-the-art cath labs, were made possible due to the hospital’s partnership with WVU Medicine.
“This is the first major construction project since Princeton Community Hospital formed a medical affiliation with WVU Medicine in January of 2021,” Bowling said. “And it reflects a significant financial investment in the latest technology in cardiac care that will make it possible for many, many more of our citizens to receive the crucial health care they need right here at home.”
Bowling said PCH began performing cardiac stint procedures in a mobile cath lab at the end of 2020. Since then, the hospital has carried out 550 cardiac catheterizations. Now those life-saving procedures can be performed in the new new cardiac catheterization laboratory located inside of the medical center.
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health System, said having the new cardiac catheterization lab will mean a lot to southern West Virginia.
“Our goal is to improve the health trajectory of the state of West Virginia. We have to have regional hubs around the state that will take care of acutely ill patients,” Wright said during last month’s ceremony. “And so, we made a major investment here at Princeton Community Hospital to serve this southern part of the state and Mercer County and the surrounding areas, and you’ll see equipment here that’s the same equipment we put in every WVU Medicine advanced heart care speciality center. And new folks are going to have it here close to home and it is spectacular.”
The new unit gives the region two cath labs that are able to do pacemakers and services such as advanced interventional cardiac procedures and STEMI, according to Wright.
In the past, many cardiac patients had to be transported outside of the region to other hospitals for treatment.
Thankfully that will no longer be the case.
The hospital first started talking about a cath lab addition more than a decade ago, according to Rusty Sarver, president of the Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors.
“I think I’ve been on the board 13 years and the very first year I was on board we actually talked about a cath lab and the need for it and the population that we serve. It’s very difficult for them to travel any distance, much less an hour or an hour and a half,” Sarver said. “I’ll have to say this is a dream that took a little while, but it came through and good things are worth waiting on.”
This development helps to ensure that cardiac patients across our region can now receive a new level of care without having to leave the Mercer County area for advanced procedures.
We applaud PCH for moving forward with advanced cardiac catheterization services. This fills a tremendous health care void for the region.
