In a welcomed surprise, a recent report has identified the city of Princeton as the state’s best place to retire.
SmartAsset, a New York-based financial firm, conducts the study each year and ranks cities in all states on suitability for retirement. The city of Princeton met specific criteria to earn the top Mountain State ranking. That criteria included tax friendliness, availability of medical care and social opportunities for seniors, according to Steve Sabato, a spokesman for SmartAsset, a New York-based financial firm that conducts the study each year and ranks cities in all states on their suitability for retirement.
Princeton’s rating on the best place to retire index from SmartAsset was 38.11, followed by Hurricane, 32.82; Bridgeport, 24.44; Buckhannon, 24.30; Beckley, 24.16; Elkins, 22.73; South Charleston, 22.53; Bluefield, 21.95; Oak Hill, 21.36; and Grafton, 20.40.
The news was welcomed by officials in Princeton, which is currently home to a large percentage of senior citizens.
“I am very impressed and surprised in a way, but not really surprised because Princeton is a pretty good place to live,” Mayor David Graham told the Daily Telegraph earlier this month in response to the news. “We do have great assets in our community.”
Graham said the city has plenty of doctors’ offices and retirement centers, and is home to Princeton Community Hospital, which was recently awarded a Gold Status in its commitment to excellence by the West Virginia Hospital Association. Furthermore, Graham says the city is home to the largest percentage of seniors in the area, and represents more than 25 percent of the region’s senior citizen population.
“We are blessed in this part of the state with four distinct seasons, none of which is very extreme,” Graham added. “We are also blessed with two community colleges (New River Technical Center and Valley College) and Concord University and Bluefield State College are close by.”
Affordable housing, along with a great police, fire and public works department, also enhances the city’s appeal to senior citizens, Graham said.
We, too, congratulate the city of Princeton on its top ranking in the SmartAsset’s study of the best places to retire in West Virginia.
We already know that Princeton, Bluefield, and the region as a whole is a great place to live and retire. But now the SmartAsset national ranking will help to share this important news with others across the nation as well who are approaching the retirement age.
