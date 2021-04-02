Dear Editor, they say bad things happen in threes. That may or may not be true. But I can tell you three bad things that have happened over the last year. The passing of Nelson Short, the passing of Tim Farley and, just recently, the passing of Richard “Dick” Cumbow. I have had the distinct pleasure and blessing of knowing all three men. Our county has had the pleasure and blessing of having these three leaders serve us in public service, particularly with volunteer fire departments.
I first met Nelson Short when I was a college student, and I was hired by the city of Princeton as a summer code enforcement officer that Nelson so affectionately referred to as the “weed warden.” I was in charge of making sure folks mowed their grass. Nelson taught me a lot that summer and he became a lifelong friend. I have known Tim Farley and Richard Cumbow for decades. All three of these men worked long and hard to ensure that our communities were provided with volunteer, but professional, fire fighting services throughout our county. To say they were leaders is an understatement in describing what they contributed to us all. These men were pioneers and visionaries.
All three contributed significantly to the East River Volunteer Fire Department, the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Valley/Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, respectively. I believe these men had well over 100 years of combined firefighting service. These three men were instrumental in bringing their respective departments to modern standards that have essentially given every area of our county the benefit of professional firefighting services. Each month when Mercer Countians pay their homeowners insurance, they may not realize that we all pay less because of the work that these three citizens did to lower our insurance rates by improving our ISO ratings.
After reading of Richard Cumbow’s passing, I felt it prudent to memorialize the work of these gentlemen. Their contributions to Mercer County have had such profound benefits to everyone living in Mercer County. I am most honored that I had the pleasure of knowing them and considering all of them as friends. Our county has been blessed beyond measure for their service.
I can’t say that I feel less safe because of their passing, because they all worked hard to make sure that their departments had new leadership in position to continue the fine work that each of these departments provide to the community. But I can say that I felt very safe when they were here with us doing what they were born to do and that I will miss each of them terribly. I can’t thank them enough for all they did to make Mercer County a great place to live.
May they Rest in Peace and may their families be blessed in knowing that a grateful community remembers their service, their sacrifice, and their good deeds.
Omar J. Aboulhosn
Princeton
