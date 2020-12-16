As expected, new records are being set this year in terms of the number of visitors to the popular Holiday of Lights display at Lotito Park. Families who are longing for a sense of normal in our pandemic-disrupted holiday season are flocking to the giant lights display in record numbers.
The holiday attraction opened to the public on Thanksgiving evening with 2,030 people in attendance. That was up significantly from a year ago when 1,536 people viewed the lights during Thanksgiving evening of 2019.
The following day, on Friday, November 27th of this year, visitation to the park increased to 2,832 people, another single-day record for the Bluefield-based holiday attraction. That was up from 1,865 people who drove through the park on the day after Thanksgiving in 2019.
With so many other seasonal events canceled this year, the Holiday of Lights is still an attraction that area residents can safely enjoy while socially distancing in their own vehicles. In fact, the only way to view the entire display is by driving through the park in a vehicle.
It is certainly a grand display. There are an estimated 1.5 million lights glowing this year in the 40-acre light spectacular at Lotito Park.
With Christmas now only 10 days away, the number of visitors to this year’s display will only continue to grow.
If you haven’t toured the Holiday of Lights yet, please plan on doing so soon. Barring any new virus restrictions coming out of Charleston or Richmond, Va., the Holiday of Lights will be open to the public each evening through New Year’s Day.
Driving through this dazzling display of lights is a great way to get into the holiday season while also forgetting — if only for a few minutes — about all of the hardships the coronavirus pandemic has caused for area families this year.
At 1.5 million lights, it is a splendid display that should be seen by all.
