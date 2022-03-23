In a great start to the Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, volunteers filled more than 50 garbage bags full of trash Monday. All of the litter was picked-up around Glenwood Park Road.
The amount of litter along Glenwood Park Road was “pretty bad,” according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
Members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the county’s recycling program and other county employees and volunteers participated in Monday’s cleanup. Puckett says another community cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday in the Oakvale area.
Besides organizing local cleanups, Keep Mercer Clean also offers opportunities to dispose of garbage and junk properly. Please take note of the following events and dates:
• Free garbage disposal will be available April 2 and April 9 at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School. The service will be available again April 16 and April 23 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School, and April 30 at Spanishburg School.
• Free tire disposal will be available at the Mercer County Landfill on April 1 and April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tires must be off their rims.
• A free mattress disposal day will be held at the landfill on April 6.
• A free dump day will be held at the landfill on April 13.
• A free electronics, cellphones, networks switches disposal day will be held at the landfill on April 20.
• A free cardboard recycling day will be held at the landfill on April 27.
People who want to organize a cleanup can visit the Keep Mercer Clean program at www.facebook.com/keepmercerclean or contact Litter Control Officer Josh Parks at 304-320-0036.
Please participate in the ongoing spring cleaning campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.