Here is some good news to report. More than a dozen unsafe eyesores in Mercer County have already been removed since the formation of the county’s new dilapidated structures committee this past summer.
But the news gets better. So far the county has incurred little to no expense on all of the structures that have been removed to date. Furthermore, most of the property owners so far have been cooperative in the demolition efforts.
The cost of tearing down the unsafe structures has been largely covered to date by the property owners, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
“The owners have been completely responsible, and have done the right thing,” Puckett said. “There have been probably a dozen structures removed.”
In all, Puckett estimates that about 30 abandoned structures in the county have been identified for demolition since the formation of the dilapidated structures committee back in July.
More buildings identified by the committee will be removed in the future. Puckett said the committee is attempting to work with all of the affected property owners.
“We work with the land owners to give them time,” he said. “If they feel they cannot adequately solve the issue we will give them a little more time to work with it.”
By agreeing to remove the dilapidated and condemned structures, the property owners also are helping to clean up Mercer County, a point correctly noted last week by Puckett.
All of the demolitions to date is a good start, but there is still more work to be done in the weeks and months ahead. As there are still plenty of unsafe, abandoned structures across Mercer County that need to come down.
It is our hope that that all of the affected property owners will continue to work and cooperate with the county so that more of these unwanted eyesores can come down in the months ahead.
