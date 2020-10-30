Even as I look back on what happened, it continues to be something I would have to see for myself to truly believe.
But how do I explain the phenomenon? Was it just a bizarre coincidence? And how could the Buddhist monk have known anything about it?
Yes, I know that sounds rather mysterious and odd. Well, it was. However, the story stands for itself and I know it is true.
When my former wife and I years ago were living in my grandmother’s house on Pigeon Creek, where I now live, we had a visitor one summer.
My wife was Korean and the visitor was a teenager who stayed with us while her parents traveled to Michigan from Alabama, I think. The girl was Korean as well and spoke no English at all.
The visitor slept in one of the two bedrooms upstairs in the old farmhouse, which was at one time two side-by-side log cabins that eventually were jointed together.
After she had been there a few days my wife said the girl refused to sleep upstairs any longer and wanted to sleep on the couch.
I asked why, of course, and was told the girl had been seeing a ghost during the night.
At first, I chuckled and said, yeah, right.
But then she told me what the ghost looked like: a short, old woman with very long white hair wearing a white gown.
Okay, I thought, that can be a rather generic description of an old woman ghost, even with the long white hair. But it did certainly exactly describe my grandmother.
She would not cut her hair (from the Bible a woman’s hair is her glory) so it was indeed very long and very white. And, yes, she was short and did indeed always wear a long white nightgown. She also let it down and brushed it every night.
Obviously, the girl could not have known that because my wife did not know, but I concluded it was just a strange coincidence.
A few weeks after the girl left my brother and his girlfriend paid a visit and slept upstairs in the same bedroom. They knew nothing about what had happened and I had almost forgotten about it anyway.
The morning after they came we were in the kitchen cooking breakfast when my brother came down and sat at the table. He said nothing and his face was rather pale and distant.
“Are you sick?” I asked.
He slowly turned to me, looked me in the eye, and said, ‘I saw grandma last night.”
I said something like, “Are you sure? What did you see?”
He said he got up in the middle of the night to go downstairs to the bathroom and on his back in the small hallway outside the bedroom he saw grandma standing there.
He described her as wearing her long white nightgown and her long, flowing white hair.
The odd thing was, he said, it did not frighten him at the time. He got back in bed and knew he had seen her, but somehow felt that, well, it’s okay, everything is fine, and went back to sleep.
But when he woke up it sank in.
I looked at my wife, who was listening intently to what he said, and then I knew she was scared.
In fact, she refused to be in the house alone after that and when I went to work she would hang out with Aunt Ebb all day until I got home. Aunt Ebb kept telling her not to be concerned, but she was just too scared.
She wrote to her sister near Daejeon and asked her to pay a visit to a Buddhist monk on top of some remote mountain to see what was going on here.
A couple of weeks later I returned from work one day and she was back in the house, once again happy.
She explained that the monk told her sister the ghost was indeed my grandmother, but not to worry, she was a good woman, a good spirit who was very protective of the house and those in it.
Also, she had buried four Buddhist prayer papers, one for each direction, around the house as another measure of protection.
All was well.
I never saw my grandmother’s spirit then and I have not since I have moved back into the house over four years ago. No one who has stayed at the house and slept in that bedroom since I have been back has seen anything either.
In fact, I always feel very safe, and comforted in that house, as well as protected, just like the monk said.
The story is absolutely true.
That is all I know.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.