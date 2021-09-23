The city of Bluefield is trying to figure out the best way to spend about $4.2 million in federal dollars coming from the American Rescue Plan. The city has already received $2.1 million in federal funds, and another $2.1 million should arrive next year.
This is a good problem for Bluefield to have.
All of the funding is part of the pandemic stimulus package approved last year by the federal government. City Manager Cecil Marson announced at the last Bluefield Board of Directors meeting that city officials were now in the process of figuring out the best way to spend that money.
“Right now, we are sitting on about $2.1 million we just got,” Marson informed the city board. “All told, we will get about $4.2 million here in Bluefield.”
Marson said that over the next couple of months the city will need to determine how that money can be used, and a way that is the most beneficial to residents. Marson says the city intends to seek input from area residents on how to utilize the federal funding.
For example, a questionnaire will be distributed during a community meeting today at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church to solicit ideas on how to utilize the funding.
“What we are really trying to do is to get ideas from everybody, every street, every block, every part of Bluefield, the recommendations of where that money should go and how it should be used,” Marson said. “We will put that together and then run it though our forum here and to the public so we can make decisions on where that money is going to go.”
Public input is key.
That's why we welcome the city's push for input from its citizens on how to use the federal dollars.
As correctly noted by Marson, the city board will need to be “smart and strategic" about how the funding is used while also pursuing additional grant dollars that may be made available by the federal and state government.
It is our hope that the city will receive some good ideas from its citizens on how to best utilize the stimulus dollars.
