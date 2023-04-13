My paternal grandfather, Everett Jordan, was a mechanic. He worked well before the days of computerized lathes, laser cutters and other high tech. The machines he worked on were simple by today’s standards, but rugged and reliable; there was less to go wrong with them, I think.
Today’s technicians would find his tools pretty bewildering. When my grandma passed away, we found a lot of grandpa’s tools in her basement.
And I’m talking about tools we’re not going to find in any of today’s big box hardware stores. For instance, I can’t recall any of our stores stocking screwdrivers that are more than 4 feet long. Grandpa had screwdrivers that could double as fireplace pokers. Apparently they were used for reaching deep into engines and other machinery so you could adjust screws without doing a lot of dismantling.
We found some surprisingly small tools, too. One oil can, used for applying drops of oil on machine parts, is surprisingly tiny. It looks like it belongs in a toy tool chest.
Like the exceptionally long screwdrivers, it was designed for reaching deep into engines and other machines. Grandpa scratched his initials into it, so it was important.
There were some tools we couldn’t identify. For instance, there was this odd wrench that didn’t seem compatible with any of the other machinery we found. Well, an elderly gentleman who came to a garage sale told us that it was a tool for working on a Model T’s engine.
The Model T was the first car that most Americans could afford when it was introduced in 1908.
We also found plenty of other old tools, and dad told me that some people attending that garage sale almost got into fights over them.
The steel used to make those old hammers, crowbars, wrenches, screwdrivers, shovels, rakes, pitchforks and other instruments tended to be better than what you can buy today. All the buyers had to do was put on some new handles.
Grandma left us plenty of other antiques. We have a vintage Kodak camera that’s very simple compared to digital cameras, but they were among the first ones people of modest means could afford.
Photo albums full of snapshots show grandma and the rest of her immediate family wearing clothes from the 1920s. A lot of the women wore hats back in those days.
I thought of grandma last week when I visited a new exhibit at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, Va. Called Hang On To Your Hat!, it tells the story of Miss Emma Yates, a milliner — a maker of women’s hats — who ran a successful hat shop in the town of Pocahontas, Va. Some of the hats Miss Yates made are on display along with hats from the museum’s collection, and they resemble the ones my grandma would have worn so many years ago. The exhibit includes some men’s hats — I’d love to have a derby like the one on display — plus information on where we get the term “Mad Hatter.”
Hatters, the makers of men’s hats, often put mercury in their products. Today we know mercury is poisonous, but this wasn’t understood more than a century ago. Handling mercury would lead to brain damage, thus turning hatters into mad hatters and leading to the term “mad as a hatter.”
I also got to see wooly mammoth teeth, a mammoth bone and a tusk at the museum. Yes, something very much like an elephant once roamed this region.
Our local museums are worth visiting because they offer a look into times we can scarcely imagine today.
I come away wondering if I could function if I went back in time. I could go into reporting, but it would be reporting without word processors, the internet, cellphones and digital cameras. I’d have to learn how to use a typewriter again, and people younger than me likely wouldn’t recognize one.
I was once told that when a teenage visitor at the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton saw a typewriter used back in World War II, he asked, “What’s that?”
Thanks to a museum, he now knows about typewriters.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior report. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
