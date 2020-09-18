Let’s face it. The year 2020 has been quite stressful. We could all use a distraction right about now. How about a giant corn maze?
That’s right. The pandemic won’t stop the annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, which will open its gates to the public Saturday morning at 10 a.m. As one might imagine, the large outdoor maze is a great way to practice social distancing.
This year’s corn maze is a locomotive-themed adventure dubbed “Tracks of the Past.” Seen from the air, it features an 1870s train engine and two freight cars incorporated into its twisting pathways.
“We wanted to reflect on the importance of the railroad throughout our southwestern Virginia history,” Cynthia Farmer, executive director of the Crab Orchard Museum, which owns and manages the corn maze, said. “Two historic Tazewell County restored and repurposed railroad structures remain today. The Tazewell Train Station, with restoration and repurposing was completed in 2019. The Section House is an important historic structure prominently located in the historic downtown area of Richlands.”
Twelve checkpoints located inside of the maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to the railroad and the local industries it served.
After completing the corn maze, visitors can continue their journey into the region’s railroad history by visiting the nearby museum gallery, which features a 1909 map of the Norfolk & Western Railway; a fault line chart of sandstone, shale, coal, and limestone from the N&W railway in Tazewell County; a 1930 turtle hull mining hat; and a 1930 carbide mining lamp, among many other railroad artifacts that will be on display.
This is the seventh year for the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch located across U.S. Route 460 from the museum center.
Public hours for the corn maze are Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to dusk.
With most other fall fairs and festival across our region either delayed or canceled as a result of the pandemic, now would be a great time to experience the Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch. It’s a great way to have fun and practice social distancing in the process.
But try not to get lost. It is a maze, after all.
