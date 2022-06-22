It’s a frustrating game of cat and mouse. Literally.
As the cat lounges lazily outside, a mouse is running wild inside. A smart mouse too. So far he has evaded two traps I’ve set. As well as the cat outside.
There are few things more frustrating than coming across a mouse inside of the house, particularly rodents that appear to be much smarter than they should be.
I first discovered this particular mouse — in the kitchen of all places — during a brief period of time last week when my vehicle was out of commission.
I searched frantically before coming to the conclusion that I had no mousetraps left in the house.
Without a vehicle, I also couldn’t run out and buy a mousetrap. So I was at the mercy of getting a ride from family members. The following day I did get a ride, although our destination ended up being Mount Airy, North Carolina.
After driving past a lot of pottery shops, antique shops and farmers markets, we eventually ended up in a dollar store, which of course didn’t have mousetraps. But a home supply store was within walking distance of the shopping center.
After a few minutes of searching, I found mousetraps in the store, but — thanks to inflation I suppose — the mousetraps they had were quite a bit more expensive than I remember.
So, I ended up paying $10 for a pair of mousetraps that promised to safely trap the rodent inside without a mess to clean-up.
I had never used these particular mousetraps before, but they seemed simple enough.
Later that evening, we finally made it home.
The cat, who always conveniently shows up for breakfast and dinner, was waiting for me at the steps.
He has a bad attitude, and isn’t very appreciative of the expensive cat food.
As I started to open the door, he gave me an evil look, and then hissed at me.
Yep. Not a very friendly cat. At least not until I bring the food outside. Then his attitude changes.
Anyhow, about an hour or so later, the mouse shows up. And once again he is in the kitchen.
How did this rodent get in the house? And how is he traveling through the walls?
I stare at the mouse, and the mouse stares back at me, before scurrying away.
So I prepare the mousetrap. The instructions say I’m supposed to use peanut butter. But I have no peanut butter in the fridge. I’m allergic to peanut butter.
So I use cheese. Aren’t mouse supposed to like cheese?
So I set the trap, loaded down with cheese, and turn the television on.
After an hour or so of flipping channels, I come back into the kitchen area to check on the mousetrap. The first thing I notice is that the cheese is gone. But the trap is still set. It didn’t go off.
So the mouse found a way to get the cheese without setting off the trap? Great.
So I set another trap, this time making sure to read the instructions a bit more carefully. I wanted to make sure I was setting the trap correctly. But there is only one way to put the cheese into the trap, and that is by removing the small door on the bottom of the trap. The package even has pictures showing you how to do it.
Another trap is set, and once again, the mouse evades it.
As of this writing, neither trap has been activated. But I haven’t seen the mouse in a few days either. Maybe he is finally gone?
But it appears that the $10 mousetraps aren’t getting the job done. I’m going to look for something more traditional — the cheaper traps you can find at most stores, just in case he shows up again. Of course, with inflation, the $2 mousetraps probably cost $6 now. But I guess that is still better than $10.
I’m sure there is a way to do it, but I don’t know how you mouse-proof a house. In the country, you also have to deal with raccoons, bear, chickens and deer. The groundhogs are back too.
At least the cat didn’t hiss at me this morning. He actually seemed to be happy. Maybe it’s a hopeful sign?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.