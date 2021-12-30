West Virginia fighting the federal Environmental Protection Agency in court isn’t a new development. The Mountain State was on the frontline of numerous legal battles during the eight-years of the Obama administration, and it is likely that many additional legal challenges will ensue for the remaining three years of the Biden administration.
The latest scuffle between West Virginia and the Biden administration centers around the most recent attempt by the EPA to transform the nation’s power sector through emissions regulations.
Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is once again leading the state-level fight against the federal EPA, and he’s already secured an initial win. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the challenge brought forth by West Virginia and a coalition of 18 other states.
The 19 states argue that if left unchecked, the EPA would have “unlimited authority to regulate wide swaths of everyday life.” According to Morrisey, this includes rules that would devastate coal mining, increase consumers’ energy costs and kill numerous jobs.
“Our case is one of the most important cases before the Supreme Court this session and the outcome would have a ripple effect across the nation and hit West Virginia particularly hard,” Morrisey said last week. “If West Virginia prevails in our case, Congress will decide important questions related to our economy, the power grid, climate change, and more — just as the Constitution intended it to do. If not, then EPA can arbitrarily implement regulations that increase utility bills, create job losses, close down coal plants and much worse.”
Already, area residents — and Americans across the nation — are being hit with higher than normal electric and natural gas heating bills. This economic hardship comes at the same time that inflation is soaring and the cost of everything from food to gas is increasing.
Morrisey correctly argues that the EPA should not have broad authority to unilaterally decarbonize “virtually any sector of the economy, including factories and power plants.”
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has also joined in the fight to limit the EPA’s power.
Capito, the Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, led 47 senators and 44 House members last week in filling a brief in the Supreme Court to support the 19 state coalition.
“If Congress had intended to give the EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly,” the brief filed by the Republican lawmakers states. “An administrative agency like the EPA may decide issues of such vast economic and political significance only when the agency can point to ‘clear congressional authorization.”
This all sets up a legal challenge in the high court for early 2022. Morrisey wants the Supreme Court to hear the 19-state challenge in April.
It will likely be the first of many legal challenges from West Virginia that ends up in the Supreme Court in the months and years ahead.
