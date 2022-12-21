Here we are five days away from Christmas 2022.
Where did the year go? It seems just like yesterday that we were starting 2022.
Now the year is almost over.
The holiday is hitting on a weekend this year, which should make things interesting. Christmas Eve will be on Saturday, and Christmas Day will be Sunday.
The big holiday headline, at least at the moment, is the approaching deep freeze.
If there is one certainty that I have learned over the years in the newspaper business, it is that the weather forecast is never certain.
Instead it is almost always a moving target.
The one thing that does appears imminent at the moment is the dangerously cold arctic air that will settle over the region this holiday weekend.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be very cold.
The estimates will continue to change between now and Friday, but as of this writing, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., was predicting a low of near 0 Friday night for the Bluefield area, and a daytime high of only 15 degrees for Christmas Eve. Yep. That’s cold. A low of about 3 degrees is expected Saturday night with a daytime high of 21 degrees on Christmas.
So if we do get snow Thursday night into Friday (which is still uncertain), it will likely remain on the ground for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will be too cold outside for anything to melt.
Despite the weather outside, those folks in a desperate rush for last-minute gifts will still certainly flood area stores Saturday before they close later in the day. Unless something has changed this year, most stores (and restaurants) do close earlier than normal on Christmas Eve.
I would imagine most church services on Sunday will be held as planned, even though Sunday is Christmas Day.
Although I could be wrong about that too.
If nothing else, it will hopefully be a relaxing weekend, particularly with all of the stores closed on Sunday. Like it or not, most folks will have to spend the holiday at home with family and friends.
Here at the newspaper, we are busy working to get holiday-themed stories filed early, while also looking ahead to all of the New Year’s Eve deadlines and activities on tap for the following week.
My math skills always get a work out during the month of December, thanks to our annual Little Jimmie campaign. Now that the 2022 edition of the Community Christmas Tree has come to a successful conclusion, I can take a well-deserved break from adding and subtracting, and crunching numbers, for a few weeks (or maybe even months).
Once all of the holiday gifts have been opened, and the big day has passed, it will be time to start thinking about the final week of the year.
But for now it is simply the countdown to Christmas 2022.
Let’s hope we don’t get a lot of snow. Try to stay warm.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
