Some political pundits are wondering if there will be any animosity between Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled super majority in Charleston when the state Legislature begins its 2023 session.
It’s a valid question. Area residents may recall that the Republican majority in Charleston backed a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the car tax paid by state residents, as well as the business and inventory tax incurred on state businesses. But Justice campaigned across the state against Amendment 2. And in a potential sign of the Republican governor’s growing political clout, voters sided with Justice and overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 2.
Justice subsequently introduced his own plan, a bill that would reimburse residents for the money they pay counties for their vehicle personal property tax. Under Justice’s plan, residents would continue to pay the car tax to their counties, but then the state would refund the money.
Now Justice is demanding that lawmakers act on his plan on day one of the 2023 session. The legislative session begins on Jan. 11.
But will the Republican super majority adhere to his dictate, and approve the alternative car tax refund plan on day one of the legislative session? It should be noted that Justice softened his tone during a virtual briefing Tuesday, saying he was “having lots and lots of discussions with different people in the legislature” about the tax relief plan.
Of course the car tax isn’t the first issue that the Republican governor and the Republican super majority have squabbled over.
Days after the Nov. 8 election, Justice blasted the state Senate leadership for criticizing a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“The childishness needs to stop now,” Justice said during an earlier virtual briefing, referring to the Senate leadership criticizing a review of the DHHR.
Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill to split the DHHR into two entities, one for health and the other for human resources.
However, Justice vetoed the plan and ordered a study of the DHHR to determine the best course of action to fix the many ongoing problems in the massive agency.
Now the big question is whether relations between the governor and the GOP majority will be strained once the 2023 legislative session begins, or if everyone will be able to put their differences aside and work together for the betterment of their state?
As an added wrinkle, Justice is now teasing a run for U.S. Senate, which would pit the Republican governor against incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin in a marquee 2024 match-up, assuming Manchin seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Justice can’t run for a third term as governor. So if he is serious about his U.S. Senate bid, at some point he will have to launch an official campaign and hit the campaign trail. He will ultimately become a proverbial lame-duck governor, particularly with a number of other high-profile Republicans already announcing their plans to seek the GOP nomination for governor in 2024.
So can Justice and majority Republicans work together — without any more squabbles — to advance a pro-job, pro-growth and pro-common sense agenda for the Mountain State? Or will we begin to see chinks in the Republican super majority armor come Jan. 11?
It should be interesting.
Obviously, it would be in the best interest of everyone in West Virginia for the governor and the legislature to work together. With such overwhelming numbers in the House and Senate, Republicans could essentially advance any and all legislation backed by the party — with little or no Democratic opposition to worry about.
