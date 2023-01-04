It is cold outside, and I need caffeine to keep moving. Or at least that is the story I tell myself.
Maybe I’ll drink less coffee come spring, but for now it is needed.
So on this particular morning, which for the record was just before Christmas, it is time for quick run to McDonalds here on Bluefield Avenue for a medium coffee with three and three (that would be three creme and three sugar).
The caffeine boost helps with getting the work day started.
In a change from routine, I decided to walk into the restaurant, mainly because I was asked to pick up breakfast for a co-worker as well. So I had multiple orders, and it would be easier to handle that inside.
Everything was normal. I was able to order quickly, the workers were friendly and the food was ready in a matter of minutes. I returned to my car, and the phone dinged.
It was a text alert.
I digged the cellphone out of my pocket to make sure it wasn’t anything important.
It was a text alert informing me of a possible water outage in a community that is about 45 minutes away.
I discarded it, and set the phone down. I started the engine, and headed back to the newspaper.
As I started to walk back into the building, I realized my cellphone wasn’t in my pocket. So I returned to the car to retrieve it.
After all, I had simply set it down on the passenger’s side front seat.
Well, of course, the phone was nowhere to be found.
The giant black hole inside of the vehicle — where loose change and other small items disappear to never be found again — had claimed yet another victim. At least for about five minutes or so.
I was forced to doubt myself, at least for a minute or two. Did I leave the cellphone at McDonalds? Did it somehow fall out of my vehicle into the parking lot of McDonalds?
However, both of the above scenarios simply were not possible, as I checked the text message inside of the Jeep. The cellphone was inside of the vehicle.
So I looked, and looked, both above and below the passenger seat. Yet no cellphone was visible.
Finally, I walked into the newspaper, and recruited the assistance of reporter Greg Jordan.
“Bring your cellphone,” I told Greg.
I needed him to call my cellphone to make sure it was actually in the Jeep.
Well sure enough, Greg dialed my phone, and we both heard it ringing — somewhere inside of the vehicle. But we couldn’t tell if it was in the front seat or the back seat.
Greg gracefully helped me dig through my vehicle in search of the cellphone. Yet neither of us could find it.
He dialed it again, and again, as we tried to listen to the beep and see where in the heck it was coming from.
As I searched the front seat, Greg searched the back seat.
“It’s been swallowed up by the giant black hole inside of the vehicle, where all of the loose change goes,” I told Greg.
He laughed, and agreed that was definitely a possibility.
Then finally Greg shouted the words I was waiting to hear.
“I got it!” Greg proclaimed.
Well, after all of that looking, the tiny cellphone was jammed between the driver’s seat and the storage compartment near the vehicle’s floor.
Good grief. What a way to start one’s workday.
All of this just because I checked a text message. In other words, somewhere between the parking lot of McDonalds and the parking lot of the Daily Telegraph, the cellphone conveniently fell or somehow moved by itself out of the passenger seat into the abyss between the driver’s seat and the floor of the vehicle before getting jammed in between.
I thanked Greg for his assistance and patience. He offered the following advice.
“You need to write a column about this,” Greg said.
So I heeded Greg’s suggestion. And here is the column he requested. You just got through reading it. Or at least that is the hope.
So has this ever happened to you?
Isn’t it really strange how things can so easily get lost in our vehicles?
The takeaway from this strange day is to keep your cellphone close, very close. Hold onto it tightly, or keep it in your pocket. Because you never know when it will get swallowed up by the giant hole in the bottom of your vehicle.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
