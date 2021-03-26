A critical funding application for Mercer County Schools has been presented to the West Virginia School Building Authority. We urge the SBA to give full funding consideration to this all-important application, as it will not only replace two aging school facilities but also ensure the safety of students.
The board of education announced in a legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph that it was seeking professional services for the design and construction phase for a new primary school that would serve the Brushfork and Bluewell communities.
The funding application for the project has been submitted to the SBA, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. She says the board won’t know until April, at the earliest, if the project has been approved for funding.
Harrison said the new primary school would replace Bluewell Elementary School and Brushfork Elementary, and would serve grades Pre-K to fifth grade. The plan does not include nearby Montcalm Elementary School, which will remain open.
The school system sought SBA funding for a new Bluewell-area primary school back in January 2020, but was not approved for funding at that time by the SBA. School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers told the SBA board during that earlier meeting that both Bluewell School and Brushfork School were “aging, antiquated buildings that have many health and safety deficiencies.”
Another critical concern, which needs to be considered by the SBA, is the safety of students at the existing Bluewell Elementary. The school is located in a congested area where there is a lot of vehicle traffic. It would be better to have a new school in a more remote location where there isn’t as much traffic.
In addition to student safety, it is important to not overlook the fact that the existing Bluewell and Brushfork facilities are aging structures that are in urgent need of replacement.
Having a modern school facility with state-of-the-art technology and an environment that is conducive to learning is critical during these challenging times.
We urge the SBA to please consider funding this all-important application to ensure that students will have a new school with modern technology that is also in a safe location.
