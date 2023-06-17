Here it is the middle of June with summer a week away and I am cold. Out on the hill where we live the thermometer struggles to push past 50 degrees until mid-morning on most days and if we are lucky another burst of energy from the old device will shove it up into the 60s and sometimes even over 70. We youngsters notice that kind of thing more than ever.
For several years, I recall not wearing long pants from the end of school until the bell rang again in September (or August, as the modern calendars seem to lengthen more and more) except on special days or to attend church. Now, I wonder if I will be able to put the jeans back on the shelf before the July 4 fireworks. Brr—rr—rr…
These lazy, hazy, crazy days of (pre) summer have certainly become overcast across much of eastern America.
There was even serious talk of postponing the famed Belmont horse race because of the smog and smoke generated by prodigious wildfires in Canada. A recent report — do not quote the exact accuracy here — indicated the severity of those blazes by noting that although fires are often expected at this time of the year, 2023 has become a record-setter. It is usually about 300,000 hectares (one hectare equals 2.47 acres) that burn but the expectation for this year is that as many as 4 million hectares may burn before the season ends. That would be about 10 million acres or an area roughly the size of Switzerland.
Fires are necessary elements of the natural cycle around the world and beneficial in many cases although as the world’s human population increases the effects on “us” can be severe. Respiratory problems increase dramatically, domesticated animals are affected and the housing situation is directly affected, as we have seen in recent years. We all know that California with its surge in wildfires due to drought and increased building in formerly sparsely populated hill country has become an insurance calamity with many large carriers either announcing no new policies for homeowners or seriously considering that course of action.
Here in Four Seasons Country we seem to have the exact opposite of the natural fire danger and our flood situation continues to wreak havoc across the region. A generation ago, parts of McDowell County virtually washed away and within the last two weeks, a deluge hit the Bluefield area. Some said the rain was equal to a 200-year event. We were trying to get into the city but were turned away at the top of Route 52 above Bluefield State.
I thought we could sneak in the “back door” through Bluefield, Virginia, but when we reached the crest of the hill adjacent to the railroad tracks, a raging torrent was visible with at least one car almost totally submerged near the traffic light. One last try through Pine Hill Park and out along Route 460 to Westgate brought us to almost a foot of water swirling through part of the lot and road near the TV cable building. Oh, well, when it rains it pours.
In the not-to-distant past when I worked most summers with the Tazewell County Development Corporation/Clinch Valley Community Action youth programs, that kind of thing was often repeated. More than once, we got out the big squeegees and shovels and brooms to clean out the municipal offices and auditorium before the removal of those buildings and rerouting of the water. I figured the problem was finally solved but nature finds a way, as they said in “Jurassic Park” and when the rains came the old river found itself and rushed through town again.
In my mind’s eye, I could see the black-and-white images of rowboats bobbing along near New Graham Pharmacy and Chicago House Furniture. They may have been there a few days ago but we were not near enough to see.
Homes here in town were islands for a while as basements flooded and appliances were ruined. It prompted a town hall meeting to review concerns with residents.
Now comes news that the bridge at city park used by the Ridge Runner railroad has been washed away and the stark picture in the Daily Telegraph shows the extent of the damage. At least the rails are still there. According to the story, there was no insurance.
That was a surprise and something that should be corrected as soon as repairs are made. The little train is a money maker and surely the expense of a policy would be worth it.
Now it is time to turn up the heat and hopefully by the time another column is due the thermostat will have to be turned over to air conditioning on a regular basis.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
