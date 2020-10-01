In my younger days, I would occasionally go to science fiction and fantasy conventions. Yes, I’m admitting a fondness for that sort of thing. I even helped organize a couple of conventions when I was attending Marshall University. Most of the functions I’ve attended were small, county fair sort of events; but I still remember when I attended a Dragon Con (that’s short for convention) in Atlanta, Ga.
I’ll skip the crazy trip through Atlanta’s rush hour traffic and focus on the destination, one of Atlanta’s huge hotels. I think it was the Hyatt Regency in the city’s downtown, and that place was vast. Besides the huge tower of guest rooms, there was an almost infinite number huge rooms for hucksters (vendors selling comics, swords, Mr. Spock ears, that sort of thing), seminars, a huge art gallery, an auction and a theater for both movies and stage productions. Even the lobby was this vast space featuring a restaurant and a meditation pool.
Basically, the hotel doubles as a convention center capable of hosting thousands of people; in fact, I learned that hotels of that scale often host more than one convention at a time. For a rural guy not used to big cities and what they have to offer, it was kind of overwhelming, yet fun.
Another example of vast scale for conventions is The Greenbrier. I visited the resort once to cover a story, and I saw rooms bigger than some houses I’ve seen.
Now, I’ve attended some big exhibitions in Mercer County such as the bi-annual Bluefield Coal Show. They’re held at the Brushfork National Guard Armory along with events such as the Better Living Show. The organizers at such events do a good job, but the armory is aging.
The Mercer County Commission recently started advertising for consultants ready to study the possibility of creating a convention center. A project like that would be a pretty costly endeavor, but I think it’s worth looking into.
Being a crossroads for two major highways, Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460, could make the county a convention destination. Besides looking at possible funding sources, a consultant would also look at possible locations. Any place close to a highway exit would be a likely candidate since travelers want convenience. When I went to Atlanta, I didn’t have to hunt for the hotel because I drove up to it almost immediately when I got off that highway. Tired motorists don’t want to wander through an unfamiliar city while they’re trying to find their hotel or convention center.
A convention center would help not only Mercer County’s economy, but the economies of counties on both sides of the state line. I learned at Dragon Con that folks attending conventions don’t hang around the convention hall all day. A lot of us were new to Atlanta, so we explored the nearby stores and restaurants. The same would prove true for anybody coming to a Mercer County convention center. They could visit historic locations, dine at local restaurants and enjoy attractions such as the state parks and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Of course, major projects like convention centers take years to plan and complete once the funding is found for them. Sites would be considered and then tested for geological, environmental considerations, historic impact and more. Developers don’t want to discover sinkholes, caverns or forgotten cemeteries after they bring in their heavy equipment.
Whether a convention center ever comes to Mercer County has not been determined. A lot of research will go into determining whether the project is viable. The highways going through the county are a plus, especially since a convention center could bring in traffic from well beyond the region and not have to rely only on the local population for usage. I’m not sure we could have a combination hotel and convention center like the one that blew my mind in Atlanta, but the idea is one that is worth looking into.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
